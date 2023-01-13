Sign Up
Trinity University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Trinity University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Trinity University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Trinity University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Trinity University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Trinity University campus by taking you around San Antonio. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Trinity University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Trinity University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Trinity University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Trinity University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Trinity University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Trinity University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Trinity University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Trinity University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Trinity University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Trinity University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Trinity University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Trinity University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Trinity University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Trinity University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Trinity University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Trinity University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Trinity University and San Antonio during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:55
Bell center tour
Alexa Solis Campus
The William H. Bell Center is home to two performance gymnasiums, Hixon Natatorium, a two-level fitness center, a racquetball and squash court, a dance studio, and a sports performance center. The facility also boasts spacious locker rooms and a state-of-the-art athletic training room. The Bell Center serves as the core of Trinity’s athletic complex and is available to all Trinity students.
01:30
Coates student center tour
Alexa Solis Campus
Coates Student Center is one of the main hubs of campus life at Trinity University. Coates is home to many campus events and weekly student gatherings, including Nacho Hour and Milk and Cookies, and is a popular place for students to hang out, grab a bite, and study. 
01:57
Center for the sciences and innovation (csi) tour
Alexa Solis Campus
Home to eight academic departments, the McNair Scholars Program, and the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Center for the Sciences and Innovation (CSI) is the campus hub for collaborative learning for all students at Trinity.
01:52
Trinity university's res hall tour
Alexa Solis Campus
Being a residential campus is central to Trinity University’s mission. Programs and activities through Residential Life address the transition of new students to the Trinity community and provide strategies for attaining academic success and exploration of identity. 

Students at Trinity are housed by academic year in the First-Year Area, Sophomore College, or the Upper‑Division Area, which includes the City Vista apartment complex. 
01:02
Ask a tiger - what is your favorite thing about trinity?
Alexa Solis Interview
Hear about this Trinity student's favorite thing about Trinity University.
00:51
Ask a tiger - what is it like to change majors at trinity?
Alexa Solis Interview
Current Trinity student, Olivia, talks about what it's like to change majors at Trinity.
01:06
Ask a tiger - how easy is it to study abroad at trinity?
Alexa Solis Interview
One current Trinity student, Audrey Shry, describes how easy it is to study abroad while attending Trinity.
01:44
Ask a tiger - what is on-campus dining like?
Alexa Solis Interview
One Trinity student, Aaron Wells, shares their perspective about on-campus dining at Trinity.
01:20
Ask a tiger video #5 - what is it like to live on campus?
Alexa Solis Interview
Current Trinity student, William, shares what it's like to live on campus.
00:47
Ask a tiger video #6-how easy is it to get involved with research at trinity?
Alexa Solis Interview
Current student shares how easy it is to get involved with research at Trinity.
