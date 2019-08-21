Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

University at Buffalo (UB)

2024 University at Buffalo Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 76.0% of freshman live on campus at University at Buffalo?

What type of housing does University at Buffalo provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at University at Buffalo, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 85.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 14.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University at Buffalo (UB)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University at Buffalo (UB) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University at Buffalo (UB), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University at Buffalo (UB) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University at Buffalo (UB) dorm rooms?

The University at Buffalo (UB) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University at Buffalo (UB) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University at Buffalo (UB) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

11:17
College day in my life| decorating my dorm, making christmas cookies| vlogmas day 1
Rebekah Reid Dorms
*WATCH IN HD* Hey fam! I hope you all enjoy vlogmas day 1 and stay tuned for the rest of the month! Be sure to check out my Winter Lookbook and enter my giveaway! See you all tomorrow!
07:21
Vlogmas day 3| college day in my life| university at buffalo| missing class and credit card payments
Rebekah Reid Dorms
Hey fam and welcome back or to Vlogmas Day 3!! Today was a bit more eventful since I had classes and so I hope you enjoy! If so, be sure to like, comment and subscribe if you haven’t done so already. Also, check out my Winter Lookbook 2018 video, as well as the website, and enter my giveaway!! See you guys in Vlogmas Day 4, and until then please remember to be kind to everyone!
14:15
College/university morning routine| freshman spring semester| productivity
Rebekah Reid Dorms
~WATCH IN HD~ Hey Fam! I absolutely love watching college related videos and recently decided that I wanted to begin filming some for my channel! This is the routine I follow everyday which helps keep me fit, physically and mentally. Let me know if you guys would like to see anything specific and I will get right on it! I hope you enjoy, don't forget to like, comment and subscribe and thank you so much for watching! Blessings! ............................................................................................... Blog: https://goo.gl/9AyHES Facebook: https://goo.gl/NvMj3v Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rebekahavreid/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/RebekahAVReid Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/bekahreid Reid Within-The Rebekah Reid EP: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/reid-within/1178381620 ............................................................................................... Camera: Canon EOS Rebel T6i Editing Tools: iMovie, VideoLeap, Canva ............................................................................................... *Clean and Clear Morning Burst- http://amzn.to/2sCPjef *Dickinson's Witch Hazel- http://amzn.to/2EAUDEu *Cocoa Butter Lotion- http://amzn.to/2HpZ8Q3 *Cotton Rounds- http://amzn.to/2sGdZmk *PUR Water Filter- http://amzn.to/2sE87d6 *Contigo Water Bottle- http://amzn.to/2ExQXDH *Roshe Runs- http://amzn.to/2EAsHRl *Nike Lunarfly- http://amzn.to/2Fbbef7 *Nike Dri-Fit Socks- http://amzn.to/2CstGgD *Columbia Fleece- http://amzn.to/2Cs2tKZ
10:49
Vlogmas day 11| college day in my life| university at buffalo| the biggest christmas gift ever!
Rebekah Reid Dorms
Hey fam and welcome back or to Vlogmas Day 11! Today is a bit of a longer vlog and I really hope you all like it! I apologize for missing Vlogmas Day 10, life has been super busy lately, but I am back on schedule! Today I ran some errands, picked up my mother’s Christmas gift and took my statistics final! If you enjoyed this video be sure to like, comment and subscribe if you haven’t done so already! Check out my “Winter Lookbook 2018❄️” as well as the website and enter my giveaway! I will see you guys in Vlogmas Day 12 and until then, please remember to be kind to everyone!
02:43
An inside look of shubh's room at ub
Dorms
UB's value quad is the cheapest housing option in any quad and may or may not be the fit for everyone. I personally prefer having three roommates and hence it makes the perfect option for me.
08:01
College saturday routine| |mind, body and soul| university at buffalo
Rebekah Reid Dorms
Hey fam! In this video I show you guys what a typical Saturday looks like for me here at the University at Buffalo. This was filmed at the beginning of the semester so a few things have changed but this is still basically what I do every week. I hope this video might help you all find balance in your weeks at college. Enjoy! ............................................................................................... Facebook: https://goo.gl/NvMj3v Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rebekahavreid/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/RebekahAVReid Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/bekahreid Reid Within-The Rebekah Reid EP: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/rei... ............................................................................................... Camera: Canon EOS T7i Editing Tools: iMovie, VideoLeap, Canva ...............................................................................................
05:54
Vlogmas day 2| come to church with me, dunkaccino, etc!
Rebekah Reid Dorms
Hey fam and welcome to Vlogmas Day 2! Today is a shorter vlog since my Sundays are typically just going to church in the morning and work at night, but I hope you all enjoy this video anyway! If you do, be sure to like, comment and subscribe! Also go watch my Winter Lookbook and check out the website! See you guys in Vlogmas Day 3!
01:44
Shubh takes you around his floor in spaulding
Dorms
A quick overview of a normal floor in a quad at UB's On campus residences. Each floor comes with a lounge filled with essentials such as a microwave, stove, etc. You'll often find students studying there or having a fun time.

University at Buffalo (UB)

11:17
College day in my life| decorating my dorm, making christmas cookies| vlogmas day 1
Rebekah Reid Dorms
*WATCH IN HD* Hey fam! I hope you all enjoy vlogmas day 1 and stay tuned for the rest of the month! Be sure to check out my Winter Lookbook and enter my giveaway! See you all tomorrow!
07:21
Vlogmas day 3| college day in my life| university at buffalo| missing class and credit card payments
Rebekah Reid Dorms
Hey fam and welcome back or to Vlogmas Day 3!! Today was a bit more eventful since I had classes and so I hope you enjoy! If so, be sure to like, comment and subscribe if you haven’t done so already. Also, check out my Winter Lookbook 2018 video, as well as the website, and enter my giveaway!! See you guys in Vlogmas Day 4, and until then please remember to be kind to everyone!
10:49
Vlogmas day 11| college day in my life| university at buffalo| the biggest christmas gift ever!
Rebekah Reid Dorms
Hey fam and welcome back or to Vlogmas Day 11! Today is a bit of a longer vlog and I really hope you all like it! I apologize for missing Vlogmas Day 10, life has been super busy lately, but I am back on schedule! Today I ran some errands, picked up my mother’s Christmas gift and took my statistics final! If you enjoyed this video be sure to like, comment and subscribe if you haven’t done so already! Check out my “Winter Lookbook 2018❄️” as well as the website and enter my giveaway! I will see you guys in Vlogmas Day 12 and until then, please remember to be kind to everyone!
08:01
College saturday routine| |mind, body and soul| university at buffalo
Rebekah Reid Dorms
Hey fam! In this video I show you guys what a typical Saturday looks like for me here at the University at Buffalo. This was filmed at the beginning of the semester so a few things have changed but this is still basically what I do every week. I hope this video might help you all find balance in your weeks at college. Enjoy! ............................................................................................... Facebook: https://goo.gl/NvMj3v Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rebekahavreid/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/RebekahAVReid Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/bekahreid Reid Within-The Rebekah Reid EP: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/rei... ............................................................................................... Camera: Canon EOS T7i Editing Tools: iMovie, VideoLeap, Canva ...............................................................................................
05:54
Vlogmas day 2| come to church with me, dunkaccino, etc!
Rebekah Reid Dorms
Hey fam and welcome to Vlogmas Day 2! Today is a shorter vlog since my Sundays are typically just going to church in the morning and work at night, but I hope you all enjoy this video anyway! If you do, be sure to like, comment and subscribe! Also go watch my Winter Lookbook and check out the website! See you guys in Vlogmas Day 3!

University at Buffalo (UB) UB Spaulding

02:43
An inside look of shubh's room at ub
Dorms
UB's value quad is the cheapest housing option in any quad and may or may not be the fit for everyone. I personally prefer having three roommates and hence it makes the perfect option for me.
01:44
Shubh takes you around his floor in spaulding
Dorms
A quick overview of a normal floor in a quad at UB's On campus residences. Each floor comes with a lounge filled with essentials such as a microwave, stove, etc. You'll often find students studying there or having a fun time.

University at Buffalo (UB) University at Buffalo

14:15
College/university morning routine| freshman spring semester| productivity
Rebekah Reid Dorms
~WATCH IN HD~ Hey Fam! I absolutely love watching college related videos and recently decided that I wanted to begin filming some for my channel! This is the routine I follow everyday which helps keep me fit, physically and mentally. Let me know if you guys would like to see anything specific and I will get right on it! I hope you enjoy, don't forget to like, comment and subscribe and thank you so much for watching! Blessings! ............................................................................................... Blog: https://goo.gl/9AyHES Facebook: https://goo.gl/NvMj3v Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rebekahavreid/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/RebekahAVReid Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/bekahreid Reid Within-The Rebekah Reid EP: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/reid-within/1178381620 ............................................................................................... Camera: Canon EOS Rebel T6i Editing Tools: iMovie, VideoLeap, Canva ............................................................................................... *Clean and Clear Morning Burst- http://amzn.to/2sCPjef *Dickinson's Witch Hazel- http://amzn.to/2EAUDEu *Cocoa Butter Lotion- http://amzn.to/2HpZ8Q3 *Cotton Rounds- http://amzn.to/2sGdZmk *PUR Water Filter- http://amzn.to/2sE87d6 *Contigo Water Bottle- http://amzn.to/2ExQXDH *Roshe Runs- http://amzn.to/2EAsHRl *Nike Lunarfly- http://amzn.to/2Fbbef7 *Nike Dri-Fit Socks- http://amzn.to/2CstGgD *Columbia Fleece- http://amzn.to/2Cs2tKZ
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved