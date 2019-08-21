University at Buffalo (UB)
2024 University at Buffalo Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 76.0% of freshman live on campus at University at Buffalo?
What type of housing does University at Buffalo provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at University at Buffalo, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|85.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|14.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University at Buffalo (UB)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University at Buffalo (UB) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University at Buffalo (UB), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University at Buffalo (UB) feel like home!
What are the dimensions of University at Buffalo (UB) dorm rooms?
The University at Buffalo (UB) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University at Buffalo (UB) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University at Buffalo (UB) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
