Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Montclair State University (MSU)

2024 Montclair State University (MSU) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 50.0% of freshman live on campus at Montclair State University (MSU)?

What type of housing does Montclair State University (MSU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Montclair State University (MSU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Montclair State University (MSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Montclair State University (MSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Montclair State University (MSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Montclair State University (MSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Montclair State University (MSU) dorm rooms?

The Montclair State University (MSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Montclair State University (MSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Montclair State University (MSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

02:22
Single rooms in the heights dorms
Kristen Brock Dorms
This video shows the layout of a single living suite in Machuga and Dinallo Heights. To check out what a double living suite would look like, you can check out my other dorm video - "Double Rooms in the Heights Dorms."
02:10
Big's dorm!
Nicole Cortegana Dorms
Hey all! This is my big's dorm, she lives in Blanton Hall which is one of the dorms closer to the student center. In Blanton Hall, they have Chili's, Dunkin Donuts and a lot of other great places to eat!
02:15
Double rooms in the heights dorms
Kristen Brock Dorms
This video shows the layout of a double living suite in Machuga and Dinallo Heights! To see the layout of the single suites, check out my other video - "Single Rooms in the Heights Dorms."
09:32
Montclair move out vlog
Kristen Brock Dorms
Here is a vlog created the week of moving out of Montclair State university 2019! This is the Machuga Heights dorm - one of the nicest living options on campus :)
06:44
Montclair move in
Kristen Brock Dorms
The first video I created when moving into Montclair was my move-in vlog :) this gives a look into what the dorms are like and how it is monitoring your way around campus for the first time.

Montclair State University (MSU)

02:22
Single rooms in the heights dorms
Kristen Brock Dorms
This video shows the layout of a single living suite in Machuga and Dinallo Heights. To check out what a double living suite would look like, you can check out my other dorm video - "Double Rooms in the Heights Dorms."
02:10
Big's dorm!
Nicole Cortegana Dorms
Hey all! This is my big's dorm, she lives in Blanton Hall which is one of the dorms closer to the student center. In Blanton Hall, they have Chili's, Dunkin Donuts and a lot of other great places to eat!
02:15
Double rooms in the heights dorms
Kristen Brock Dorms
This video shows the layout of a double living suite in Machuga and Dinallo Heights! To see the layout of the single suites, check out my other video - "Single Rooms in the Heights Dorms."
09:32
Montclair move out vlog
Kristen Brock Dorms
Here is a vlog created the week of moving out of Montclair State university 2019! This is the Machuga Heights dorm - one of the nicest living options on campus :)
06:44
Montclair move in
Kristen Brock Dorms
The first video I created when moving into Montclair was my move-in vlog :) this gives a look into what the dorms are like and how it is monitoring your way around campus for the first time.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved