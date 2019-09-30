Montclair State University (MSU)
2024 Montclair State University (MSU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 50.0% of freshman live on campus at Montclair State University (MSU)?
What type of housing does Montclair State University (MSU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Montclair State University (MSU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Montclair State University (MSU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Montclair State University (MSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Montclair State University (MSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Montclair State University (MSU) feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Montclair State University (MSU) dorm rooms?
The Montclair State University (MSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Montclair State University (MSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Montclair State University (MSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Delaware (UD)
- Check out these related dorm tours Towson University (TU)
- Check out these related dorm tours Rutgers University-New Brunswick
- Check out these related dorm tours University at Buffalo (UB)
- Check out these related dorm tours Drexel University