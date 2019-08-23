Sign Up
Towson University (TU)

2024 Towson University (TU) Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 85.0% of freshman live on campus at Towson University (TU)?

What type of housing does Towson University (TU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Towson University (TU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 55.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 30.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 2.0
Special Houses for International Students true 2.0
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 11.0

What are the dorms like at Towson University (TU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Towson University (TU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Towson University (TU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Towson University (TU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Towson University (TU) dorm rooms?

The Towson University (TU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Towson University (TU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Towson University (TU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

08:08
Towson dorm/ 10 west apartment tour
Dorms
Here Kelsey is taking us through a small dorm tour of what here place looks like here in Towson. The 10 west dorms is a new housing for transfer students to live in. It equipped with a full kitchen, washer and dryer set, and fully furnished; it's the perfect home away from home for new students here at Towson!
04:47
College morning routine
Maya Hill Dorms
Here's an inside look at a typical morning for me at Towson University! My morning routine is fairly simple and quick so I can get out the door and get to my classes for the day!
01:09
The laundry situation
Isabelle Bartolomeo Dorms
Here I show you the basement and more recreational part of Scarborough including the laundry room! (I know exciting right?)
11:59
Dorm room haul freshman year
Maya Hill Dorms
In this video, I show you all the college dorm room essentials for your freshman year! I show you all of the things I got from my bedding, bath and cute decor items for my room!

Towson University (TU) The Residences at 10 West Burke Avenue

