Lizzy takes you through her dorm room, a 4 person suite in Race Hall. This is a freshman resident hall and is super nice, giving the "apartment feel". Many freshman like Race Hall, so be sure to get a spot in it quick! FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about your stay at Drexel University. But even if you’re a local, Drexel housing is excellent, to say the least. It is a friendly and healthy community. It has everything you need for an amazing time at Drexel University. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Drexel dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. In this Drexel dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living at the housing on campus. This dorm tour takes place in Race Street Hall, a dorm and residence hall. Other residence halls include Bentley Hall, Caneris Hall, Kelly Hall, Millennium Hall, Myers Hall, North Hall, Race Street Residences, Towers Hall, and Van Rensselaer Hall. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Drexel housing in Race Street Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. The rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Drexel University dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Drexel dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Drexel University housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Drexel. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Drexel dorms your home means making the most out of the Drexel campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Drexel housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the Drexel life and use this Drexel dorm tour in Race Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.