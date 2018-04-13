Sign Up
Drexel University

2024 Drexel Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 87.0% of freshman live on campus at Drexel?

What type of housing does Drexel provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Drexel, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 95.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 3.0
Fraternity Housing true 1.0
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true 1.0
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Drexel University ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Drexel University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Drexel University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Drexel University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Drexel University dorm rooms?

The Drexel University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Drexel University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Drexel University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:35
Freshman dorm tour
Dorms
Nneoma and her friend take on a tour of a typical freshman dorm. Myers, is one of the five freshman housing options fro students. If you decide to be in an ELC (Engineering Learning Community), you'll most likely end up here at Myers or in Millennium.
00:49
Nneoma's apartment tour
Dorms
Nneoma takes you on a tour of her apartment which is offered to upperclassmen. University Crossings, Summit and Chestnut Square are on campus housing options offered to students in the Sophomore year or higher. Univeristy Crossings has a state-of-the-art gym, a study/social lounge on each floor and free printing!
12:25
Freshman year move out
Catherine Mae Dorms
This video is about my freshman year move out and the process of packing up everything in order to go home
05:53
Drexel university dorm tour (race hall)
lizzy friedman Dorms
Lizzy takes you through her dorm room, a 4 person suite in Race Hall. This is a freshman resident hall and is super nice, giving the "apartment feel". Many freshman like Race Hall, so be sure to get a spot in it quick! FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about your stay at Drexel University. But even if you’re a local, Drexel housing is excellent, to say the least. It is a friendly and healthy community. It has everything you need for an amazing time at Drexel University. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Drexel dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. In this Drexel dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living at the housing on campus. This dorm tour takes place in Race Street Hall, a dorm and residence hall. Other residence halls include Bentley Hall, Caneris Hall, Kelly Hall, Millennium Hall, Myers Hall, North Hall, Race Street Residences, Towers Hall, and Van Rensselaer Hall. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Drexel housing in Race Street Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. The rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Drexel University dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Drexel dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Drexel University housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Drexel. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Drexel dorms your home means making the most out of the Drexel campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Drexel housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the Drexel life and use this Drexel dorm tour in Race Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.

Drexel University

00:49
Nneoma's apartment tour
Dorms
Nneoma takes you on a tour of her apartment which is offered to upperclassmen. University Crossings, Summit and Chestnut Square are on campus housing options offered to students in the Sophomore year or higher. Univeristy Crossings has a state-of-the-art gym, a study/social lounge on each floor and free printing!
12:25
Freshman year move out
Catherine Mae Dorms
This video is about my freshman year move out and the process of packing up everything in order to go home

Drexel University Myers Hall

00:35
Freshman dorm tour
Dorms
Nneoma and her friend take on a tour of a typical freshman dorm. Myers, is one of the five freshman housing options fro students. If you decide to be in an ELC (Engineering Learning Community), you'll most likely end up here at Myers or in Millennium.

Drexel University Race Street Hall

05:53
Drexel university dorm tour (race hall)
lizzy friedman Dorms
Lizzy takes you through her dorm room, a 4 person suite in Race Hall. This is a freshman resident hall and is super nice, giving the "apartment feel". Many freshman like Race Hall, so be sure to get a spot in it quick! FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about your stay at Drexel University. But even if you’re a local, Drexel housing is excellent, to say the least. It is a friendly and healthy community. It has everything you need for an amazing time at Drexel University. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Drexel dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. In this Drexel dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living at the housing on campus. This dorm tour takes place in Race Street Hall, a dorm and residence hall. Other residence halls include Bentley Hall, Caneris Hall, Kelly Hall, Millennium Hall, Myers Hall, North Hall, Race Street Residences, Towers Hall, and Van Rensselaer Hall. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Drexel housing in Race Street Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. The rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Drexel University dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Drexel dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Drexel University housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Drexel. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Drexel dorms your home means making the most out of the Drexel campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Drexel housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the Drexel life and use this Drexel dorm tour in Race Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.
