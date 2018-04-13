Drexel University
2024 Drexel Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 87.0% of freshman live on campus at Drexel?
What type of housing does Drexel provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Drexel, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|95.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|3.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|1.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|1.0
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Drexel University ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Drexel University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Drexel University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Drexel University feel like home!
- Race Street Hall Dorm at Drexel University
- Hagerty Library Dorm at Drexel University
- Myers Hall Dorm at Drexel University
- Mario the Magnificent Dorm at Drexel University
- Urban Eatery Dorm at Drexel University
- The Korman Center Dorm at Drexel University
- Drexel University Dorm at Drexel University
- Daskalakis Athletic Center Dorm at Drexel University
- Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law Dorm at Drexel University
- Handschumacher Dining Center Dorm at Drexel University
- Drexel University Department of Mathematics (Korman Center) Dorm at Drexel University
- Drexel University URBN Center Dorm at Drexel University
- E Drexel Square Dorm at Drexel University
- Main Building Dorm at Drexel University
- Saxbys Drexel PISB Dorm at Drexel University
What are the dimensions of Drexel University dorm rooms?
The Drexel University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Drexel University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Drexel University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: