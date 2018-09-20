Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

University of Delaware (UD)

2024 UD Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 93.0% of freshman live on campus at UD?

What type of housing does UD provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UD, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 74.0
Women's Dorms true 1.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 2.0
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 17.0
Married Student Apartments true 1.0
Special Houses for Disable Students true 3.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 2.0

What are the dorms like at University of Delaware (UD)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Delaware (UD) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Delaware (UD), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Delaware (UD) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Delaware (UD) dorm rooms?

The University of Delaware (UD) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Delaware (UD) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Delaware (UD) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

02:35
Lily shows you around a freshman dorm!
Dorms
South Academy Residence Hall is UD’s newest freshman dorm! UD is constantly growing and expanding every year making newer and cooler dorms often! Be sure to check out the kitchen, where you can record yourself making something delicious.
00:40
Get ready with me- ud edition!
Dorms
A typical morning routine for me as a UD student.
00:26
Harder hall
Dorms
Joe Biden's ex dorms located in one of the extreme's of the green
00:23
Ray street b lounge
Dorms
Here’s a quick look of the lounge at Ray street B.
05:01
A look inside my dorm room
Dorms
This is how a room in Ray Street B looks like.
03:10
Lily shows you around her apartment style dorm!
Dorms
UD’s Christiana Towers are the only apartment style housing on campus! We have our own living room and kitchen in every room. My favorite part about living here is the sunset from my 14th floor window!
00:32
Moving off campus after freshman year!
Dorms
Many students like to move off campus after their freshman year! There are plenty of housing options in the area that are cheaper (or at least comparable) to what UD students pay for dorms. However, if you do decide that you want to live off campus your sophomore year, you better act fast because most people will sign their leases between mid September and late October!
02:19
Take a tour of my christiana towers double
Dorms
Christiana East tower Double
02:32
Tour inside of ray st dorm
Dorms
UD has many different freshman dorms. This is a tour of my dorm at Ray St. I live in a triple suite on the 2nd floor; we share the bathroom with the other room next to us. Our building does not have an elevator. We have a laundry room right under our room. It is relatively spacious and not too far from my classes (10-15 minute walk max).

University of Delaware (UD)

00:23
Ray street b lounge
Dorms
Here’s a quick look of the lounge at Ray street B.

University of Delaware (UD) 15 Ray St

05:01
A look inside my dorm room
Dorms
This is how a room in Ray Street B looks like.

University of Delaware (UD) 18 Ray St

00:40
Get ready with me- ud edition!
Dorms
A typical morning routine for me as a UD student.
00:32
Moving off campus after freshman year!
Dorms
Many students like to move off campus after their freshman year! There are plenty of housing options in the area that are cheaper (or at least comparable) to what UD students pay for dorms. However, if you do decide that you want to live off campus your sophomore year, you better act fast because most people will sign their leases between mid September and late October!
02:32
Tour inside of ray st dorm
Dorms
UD has many different freshman dorms. This is a tour of my dorm at Ray St. I live in a triple suite on the 2nd floor; we share the bathroom with the other room next to us. Our building does not have an elevator. We have a laundry room right under our room. It is relatively spacious and not too far from my classes (10-15 minute walk max).

University of Delaware (UD) Christiana Towers Commons Bldg

03:10
Lily shows you around her apartment style dorm!
Dorms
UD’s Christiana Towers are the only apartment style housing on campus! We have our own living room and kitchen in every room. My favorite part about living here is the sunset from my 14th floor window!
02:19
Take a tour of my christiana towers double
Dorms
Christiana East tower Double
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved