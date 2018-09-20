University of Delaware (UD)
2024 UD Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 93.0% of freshman live on campus at UD?
What type of housing does UD provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at UD, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|74.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|1.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|2.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|17.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|3.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|2.0
What are the dorms like at University of Delaware (UD)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Delaware (UD) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Delaware (UD), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Delaware (UD) feel like home!
- Barnes & Noble Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Willard Hall Education Building Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Christiana Towers Commons Bldg Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Old College Hall Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Perkins Student Center Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Taylor Hall Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Christiana Dr Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Laurel Hall Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Mentors' Circle Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Trabant Student Center Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Memorial Hall Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Wolf Hall Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Pencader Dining Hall Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Little Bob Turf Fields Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Harrington Turf Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- University of Delaware Residence Life & Housing Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Morris Library Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Trabant University Center Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- University of Delaware Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Purnell Hall Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Gore Hall Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Pierre S. Du Pont Hall Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Grotto Pizza Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Hullihen Hall Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Little Bob Turf Fields Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Bob Carpenter Center Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Kirkbride Lecture Hall Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- The Green Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Delaware Stadium Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Fred P. Rullo Stadium Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Caesar Rodney Dining Hall Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- Smith Hall Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- 1 Ray St Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
- 18 Ray St Dorm at University of Delaware (UD)
What are the dimensions of University of Delaware (UD) dorm rooms?
The University of Delaware (UD) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Delaware (UD) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Delaware (UD) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours Towson University (TU)
- Check out these related dorm tours Montclair State University (MSU)
- Check out these related dorm tours Rutgers University-New Brunswick
- Check out these related dorm tours University at Buffalo (UB)
- Check out these related dorm tours Drexel University