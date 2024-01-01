YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
03:53
Smith-pendergraft campus center tour!
Here is one of my favorite spots to hang around when I have a gap in my schedule! The campus center is known to be the gathering area for students, as it provides everything a student would need: Student services on the second floor, a bookstore, STARBUCKS, the box office, Chik-fil-A, Subway, and Oath's Pizza! Whether you want to grab a bite to eat, or simply to hang out, the campus center is the place to gooo. I actually have a nook in the campus center that not many people go to, I like doing my homework there and eating. On the second floor of the building, there is the cashier's office (so if you need to put money on your Lion's ID card, this is the place), the testing center (if you need to have accommodations for your tests), the financial aid office (any questions about the FAFSA process, pro-verify process, aid concerns, loans etc), the admission's office (questions regarding admission status), the record's office (transcripts, getting a new ID card, etc) and the advising offices (not all majors are advised here, check with your department to see where it is located at). The Student Government Association's office is also located in the Campus Center so if you have any concerns about student life, feel free to come in and discuss it with them!
03:35
Boreham library tour!
This is my favorite spot on campus: whether it be for studying, lazying around, or for alone time! The library is a wonderfully built academic building that is focused on the student. The library provides all of the resources a student at UAFS would need: Endless shelves of books, rows of computer labs, private study rooms, secluded study tables, career services, and library receptionists for all academic questions you may have. The UAFS library website offers access to databases and catalogues, plenty to help with research projects. There are designated quiet study areas on the first and second floor to ensure that students study to their maximum potentials. If you need access to computers, there are computer areas on the first and second floors. Have a group of friends that you want to study with? Book a study room on the library website! You can pick the room and the allotted slot of time to study. There is a computer in each room and a whiteboard for brainstorming needs. My favorite area to study is on the second floor by the windows. I love pondering in between breaks of hardcore studying. If you have a last minute assignment and you need a place to study but the library is closed, don't worry! At the library at the front entrance, there is a 24-hour zone made available for your 3am moments. All you need to gain access is your ID card. Scan your card in the card scanner and you are in! In the 24-hour zone, there are computers and work desks. If you need to print items or check out books, make sure to have your ID ready. You'll need to swipe/scan your ID card to print and check out books.
01:54
Bell tower and campus green walkthrough!
The bell tower and the campus green are highly coveted areas where students love to praise. The greenery and spaciousness of the campus green makes it a great place to stroll through. With the bell tower as the highlight of the green, there's nothing more you can ask for! The bell tower rings at every hour with a classical instrumentals, so you'll know if you're on time or not ;) I enjoy sitting by the fountains in the fall and spring, it's so pretty! I also include a clip of the blue poles located around campus. They're there for safety, if you feel threatened, go toward the blue poles and look for the call center where campus police will be alerted to your destination. This ensures that the campus is safe and secure, so you won't have to worry about being in danger!
03:07
Baldor technology center and rawc exterior tour!
I believe I took a tour of the Baldor building when I was in eighth grade. I do not remember what it looks like, but I show you the exterior. It's finals week here so the campus is pretty scarce with students since they're out studying. However, I show you one of favorite places on campus--the Recreation and Wellness Center. In the RAWC, there is a rock climbing wall (equipment is included, all levels of experience welcome), two full-sized basketball courts, all equipment needed for dem GAINZ, walking/jogging track, two studio rooms for group fitness/individual fitness use, and numerous group fitness classes throughout the week!!! I've been to yoga and zumba, but I have to say that zumba is my favorite. The instructor is amazing and it's a great time to have fun dancing to latin music! The RAWC also offers indoor cycling, cardio dance, and core crunch as options. The RAWC is exclusive to UAFS students and faculty, so all you need to gain access is your ID card!
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)
03:35
Boreham library tour!
This is my favorite spot on campus: whether it be for studying, lazying around, or for alone time! The library is a wonderfully built academic building that is focused on the student. The library provides all of the resources a student at UAFS would need: Endless shelves of books, rows of computer labs, private study rooms, secluded study tables, career services, and library receptionists for all academic questions you may have. The UAFS library website offers access to databases and catalogues, plenty to help with research projects. There are designated quiet study areas on the first and second floor to ensure that students study to their maximum potentials. If you need access to computers, there are computer areas on the first and second floors. Have a group of friends that you want to study with? Book a study room on the library website! You can pick the room and the allotted slot of time to study. There is a computer in each room and a whiteboard for brainstorming needs. My favorite area to study is on the second floor by the windows. I love pondering in between breaks of hardcore studying. If you have a last minute assignment and you need a place to study but the library is closed, don't worry! At the library at the front entrance, there is a 24-hour zone made available for your 3am moments. All you need to gain access is your ID card. Scan your card in the card scanner and you are in! In the 24-hour zone, there are computers and work desks. If you need to print items or check out books, make sure to have your ID ready. You'll need to swipe/scan your ID card to print and check out books.
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center
03:53
Smith-pendergraft campus center tour!
Here is one of my favorite spots to hang around when I have a gap in my schedule! The campus center is known to be the gathering area for students, as it provides everything a student would need: Student services on the second floor, a bookstore, STARBUCKS, the box office, Chik-fil-A, Subway, and Oath's Pizza! Whether you want to grab a bite to eat, or simply to hang out, the campus center is the place to gooo. I actually have a nook in the campus center that not many people go to, I like doing my homework there and eating. On the second floor of the building, there is the cashier's office (so if you need to put money on your Lion's ID card, this is the place), the testing center (if you need to have accommodations for your tests), the financial aid office (any questions about the FAFSA process, pro-verify process, aid concerns, loans etc), the admission's office (questions regarding admission status), the record's office (transcripts, getting a new ID card, etc) and the advising offices (not all majors are advised here, check with your department to see where it is located at). The Student Government Association's office is also located in the Campus Center so if you have any concerns about student life, feel free to come in and discuss it with them!
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) UAFS Recreation And Wellness Center (RAWC)
03:07
Baldor technology center and rawc exterior tour!
I believe I took a tour of the Baldor building when I was in eighth grade. I do not remember what it looks like, but I show you the exterior. It's finals week here so the campus is pretty scarce with students since they're out studying. However, I show you one of favorite places on campus--the Recreation and Wellness Center. In the RAWC, there is a rock climbing wall (equipment is included, all levels of experience welcome), two full-sized basketball courts, all equipment needed for dem GAINZ, walking/jogging track, two studio rooms for group fitness/individual fitness use, and numerous group fitness classes throughout the week!!! I've been to yoga and zumba, but I have to say that zumba is my favorite. The instructor is amazing and it's a great time to have fun dancing to latin music! The RAWC also offers indoor cycling, cardio dance, and core crunch as options. The RAWC is exclusive to UAFS students and faculty, so all you need to gain access is your ID card!
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) University of Arkansas - Fort Smith
01:54
Bell tower and campus green walkthrough!
The bell tower and the campus green are highly coveted areas where students love to praise. The greenery and spaciousness of the campus green makes it a great place to stroll through. With the bell tower as the highlight of the green, there's nothing more you can ask for! The bell tower rings at every hour with a classical instrumentals, so you'll know if you're on time or not ;) I enjoy sitting by the fountains in the fall and spring, it's so pretty! I also include a clip of the blue poles located around campus. They're there for safety, if you feel threatened, go toward the blue poles and look for the call center where campus police will be alerted to your destination. This ensures that the campus is safe and secure, so you won't have to worry about being in danger!