UCLA

2024 UCLA Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at UCLA?

What type of housing does UCLA provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UCLA, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 66.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 4.0
Fraternity Housing true 4.0
Single-student Apartments true 20.0
Married Student Apartments true 6.0
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at UCLA?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, UCLA dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of UCLA, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make UCLA feel like home!

What are the dimensions of UCLA dorm rooms?

The UCLA dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of UCLA on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and UCLA likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:46
Justina shows you her pre-class avocado toast!
Dorms
Justina shows you her pre-class Avocado Toast for her breakfast before her class.
03:11
A classic look at a ucla classic dorm
Dorms
Sproul Hall is a classic residence hall, similar to the freshman classic dorm buildings: Rieber Hall and Hedrick Hall. It's kept safe with access control. After 9 pm, only people in their classic residence halls and their guests can get into their respective building. Each classic residence hall also has private rooms that can be reserved to study in case the floor lounges are too crowded. FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about your stay at UCLA. But even if you’re a local, UCLA housing is excellent, to say the least. It is a friendly and healthy community. It has everything you need for an amazing time at the University of California, Los Angeles. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. UCLA dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. In this UCLA dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living at the housing on campus. This dorm tour takes place in Sproul Hall, a dorm and residence hall. Other residence halls include Canyon Point, Courtside, Delta Terrace, De Neve East, de Never West, De Neve Towers, Dykstra Hall, Hedrick Hall, Hedrick Summit, Hitch Suites, Rieber Hall, Rieber Terrace, Rieber Vista, Saxon Suites, Sproul Cove and Landing. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. University of California, Los Angeles housing in Race Street Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. The modern dorms vary from two-person suites, three-person-suites, four-person-suites, and six-person-suites. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. UCLA dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this UCLA dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This UCLA housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at UCLA. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making UCLA dorms your home means making the most out of the University of California, Los Angeles campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. UCLA housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the UCLA life and use this University of California, Los Angeles dorm tour in Sproul Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.
00:33
You have to do your own laundry in college...
Dorms
Justina takes you in the laundry area.
02:03
Justina shows you her academic schedule at ucla
Dorms
Justina shows you her Academic Schedule at UCLA using google calendar and it's organized by colors.
00:25
"this is college living" - home cooking in the apartments
Dorms
Justina shows you the kitchen area which her friends cook a pasta at the apartment instead of swiping at the dining hall.
10:48
Zero week at ucla
Michelle Murakami Dorms
It's zero week at UCLA, so come watch as I go through floor events and my dorm before the rush of classes begin!
01:21
Daniel gives advice to high schoolers
Dorms
What you major in is a big factor in your choice of school. Please look into what you want to do and see what the schools you're looking at offer. My best tip for all high schoolers is to work on time management. That one skill is going to be valuable for the rest of your life, no matter where you go to school.
02:32
Justine breaks down the quarter system at ucla
Dorms
Justine shows you her textbook for Psychology and explains about her major which is the Biology.
00:19
Considering off campus housing? watch out for the termites!
Dorms
Justina shows the termites in the apartment.
03:31
Justina give you a tour of her apartment in westwood, la!
Dorms
Justina shows her apartment in Westwood, LA in which it takes only 2 minutes from the dorm.
SHOW MORE

