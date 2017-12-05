Sproul Hall is a classic residence hall, similar to the freshman classic dorm buildings: Rieber Hall and Hedrick Hall. It's kept safe with access control. After 9 pm, only people in their classic residence halls and their guests can get into their respective building. Each classic residence hall also has private rooms that can be reserved to study in case the floor lounges are too crowded. FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about your stay at UCLA. But even if you’re a local, UCLA housing is excellent, to say the least. It is a friendly and healthy community. It has everything you need for an amazing time at the University of California, Los Angeles. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. UCLA dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. In this UCLA dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living at the housing on campus. This dorm tour takes place in Sproul Hall, a dorm and residence hall. Other residence halls include Canyon Point, Courtside, Delta Terrace, De Neve East, de Never West, De Neve Towers, Dykstra Hall, Hedrick Hall, Hedrick Summit, Hitch Suites, Rieber Hall, Rieber Terrace, Rieber Vista, Saxon Suites, Sproul Cove and Landing. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. University of California, Los Angeles housing in Race Street Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. The modern dorms vary from two-person suites, three-person-suites, four-person-suites, and six-person-suites. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. UCLA dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this UCLA dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This UCLA housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at UCLA. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making UCLA dorms your home means making the most out of the University of California, Los Angeles campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. UCLA housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the UCLA life and use this University of California, Los Angeles dorm tour in Sproul Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.