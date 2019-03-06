Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

University of Southern California (USC)

2024 USC Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at USC?

What type of housing does USC provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at USC, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Southern California (USC)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Southern California (USC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Southern California (USC), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Southern California (USC) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Southern California (USC) dorm rooms?

The University of Southern California (USC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Southern California (USC) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Southern California (USC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

04:08
Housing chit chat
Ruby Marker Dorms
This video is a little chit chat about all the various housing options for students at USC. I don't know a ton but everything I do know you now know too! Watch me try to pronounce the names of some of the dorms!
01:15
Mitch explains academic life for stem students
Dorms
Mitch shares what it's like to study biophysics at USC.
02:23
The party scene at 'sc
Dorms
This was probably my favorite thing to talk about because the weekend can be anything a student decides to make it. Concerts are always happening, Cardinal and Gold Events are every weekend, and the party scene is really diverse. Besides the average frat party that's the ultimate representation of what it means to be a canned vienna sausage (sticky floors and all), house parties and dorm parties are a favorite after endless strings of midterms. If there's a theme, don't be afraid to go all out, or if you don't have the requested attire, go anyway. Parties are truly a mixed bag when it comes to following a theme. The Row, where frat parties take place, is a quick walk from main campus. But if you'd like, the free LYFT program drives students from 7pm-2am. The Campus Cruiser system does the same, only the drivers are other USC students. If you're not interested in the party atmosphere, there are so many other options. Besides the wonderful Cardinal and Gold Events every weekend, the rest of Los Angeles is at your disposal. There is so much to explore, and even more ways to have fun on campus.
10:03
Riley's usc apartment move in vlog & tour
Riley Gamboa Dorms
Wondering what a student apartment at the University of Southern California looks like? Check out my video about move in day + see what my apartment looks like!
00:56
Sonali explains housing options
Dorms
On her walk to campus, Sonali explains that it's common for juniors and seniors to live off-campus.
00:51
Why olivia chose usc
Dorms
Olivia explains that USC stood out to her because of her love of athletics and Los Angeles.
00:19
Dorms, groceries, and hanging out at the usc village
Dorms
The USC Village is the newest addition to life on campus! Across the street from campus, the complex includes dorms for freshmen, Trader Joe's, Target, and delicious stops for food.
01:16
What it's really like getting ready during college
Dorms
For some odd reason, a good amount of the people here look like they stepped out of a magazine at 8 am. Can't relate. When you're out grabbing Starbucks at 3 a.m., mornings can be pretty rough. For some odd reason, you'll always feel like you need to finish another Buzzfeed quiz at 2 a.m. And the next night, you'll be busting out a lab report until 4. Here's a look at the treacherous communal bathroom. They warn you about these guys. However, in Marks Tower, it's pretty decent. Not having as many girls per floor means that I've only had to use a small shower twice. No one likes showering at 1 a.m. anyway. Lol. PSA: Don't leave your hair in the shower! That's right, you too, fellas. This is California after all.
01:14
Lucia shares her favorite and least favorite parts about usc
Dorms
Studying cognitive science and film at USC, Lucia shares what she's loved most about USC and what she's loved least.
00:57
Inside sonali's house at usc
Dorms
Sonali lives in a 6-bedroom, 2-bath house near USC, with five other friends.
SHOW MORE

University of Southern California (USC) 325 W Adams Blvd

02:56
Room tour
Jane Bulatova Dorms
Showing my off-campus apartments Lorenzo.

University of Southern California (USC) La Sorbonne Apartments

00:56
Sonali explains housing options
Dorms
On her walk to campus, Sonali explains that it's common for juniors and seniors to live off-campus.
00:27
Welcome to usc!
Dorms
Join Sonali on a tour around campus!

University of Southern California (USC) Mark's Tower

02:23
The party scene at 'sc
Dorms
This was probably my favorite thing to talk about because the weekend can be anything a student decides to make it. Concerts are always happening, Cardinal and Gold Events are every weekend, and the party scene is really diverse. Besides the average frat party that's the ultimate representation of what it means to be a canned vienna sausage (sticky floors and all), house parties and dorm parties are a favorite after endless strings of midterms. If there's a theme, don't be afraid to go all out, or if you don't have the requested attire, go anyway. Parties are truly a mixed bag when it comes to following a theme. The Row, where frat parties take place, is a quick walk from main campus. But if you'd like, the free LYFT program drives students from 7pm-2am. The Campus Cruiser system does the same, only the drivers are other USC students. If you're not interested in the party atmosphere, there are so many other options. Besides the wonderful Cardinal and Gold Events every weekend, the rest of Los Angeles is at your disposal. There is so much to explore, and even more ways to have fun on campus.
01:16
What it's really like getting ready during college
Dorms
For some odd reason, a good amount of the people here look like they stepped out of a magazine at 8 am. Can't relate. When you're out grabbing Starbucks at 3 a.m., mornings can be pretty rough. For some odd reason, you'll always feel like you need to finish another Buzzfeed quiz at 2 a.m. And the next night, you'll be busting out a lab report until 4. Here's a look at the treacherous communal bathroom. They warn you about these guys. However, in Marks Tower, it's pretty decent. Not having as many girls per floor means that I've only had to use a small shower twice. No one likes showering at 1 a.m. anyway. Lol. PSA: Don't leave your hair in the shower! That's right, you too, fellas. This is California after all.
01:40
Welcome to my humble abode!!
Dorms
Right across from the Galen Center (home to USC basketball and volleyball) and behind the beach volleyball team's court lies South Residential college. South is home to many first-year students whether they are freshman or transfer students. It is made up of three connected buildings (Marks Tower, Marks Hall, and Pardee Tower), as well as the building in the backyard, Trojan Hall. While new students have it rough at South Residential, New North Residential, and many of the older residential colleges without air conditioning, the bond RAs establish between floormates and buildings is really cool. Sometimes they schedule inside activities like crafting or pizza movie nights. Other times, they plan trips. We could grab Ramen, head to the movie theatre, or even explore some of L.A.'s nicest cafes and art galleries. These events are always free to us, even the subway transportation. Another cool thing about first year housing is that in some residential colleges, professors live downstairs with their families. That's right, kids are growing up knowing USC as their home and us students as their role models. Having Faculty in Residence reminds students that there is life outside of these gates. It can be so easy to get sucked into living as though we're only surrounded by people our age. Furthermore, this emphasizes that professors have lives of their own, and they are always accessible to us. The university really wants students to get to know faculty, so hikes, dinners, and all kinds of activities that integrate the two groups are commonplace at 'SC.
00:54
Last minute advice #fromthetoiletwaitwhat
Dorms
Here are a few pointers about integrating into Trojan society. To add onto this, do not let your grades stress you out too extremely. Your undergraduate career is a learning experience and yes, it is hard. But that's only because they're trying to push students into an uncomfortable position. Only after that can we grow. So explore. Take a class that is completely unrelated to your major. In fact, the GE (general education) requirements force students to delve into other realms. Take on the beach; Santa Monica Pier is 35 minutes away if you take the Metro train by The Coliseum. Live these years to the fullest while you're surrounded by talented, intelligent individuals and future Olympians. (Sidenote: USC has produced more Olympians, overall medalists and gold medalists than any other university in the U.S.)
01:06
A lil chat with my girl valeria! :)
Dorms
Up close and personal with my friend Valeria as she explains how it is being a student at USC!
01:19
A lil chat with my girl isabella! :)
Dorms
Up close and personal with my friend Isabella as she explains how it is being a student at USC!

University of Southern California (USC) McClintock Ave

04:08
Housing chit chat
Ruby Marker Dorms
This video is a little chit chat about all the various housing options for students at USC. I don't know a ton but everything I do know you now know too! Watch me try to pronounce the names of some of the dorms!
03:55
Dorms!
Ruby Marker Dorms
Here are tours of one double bed in New North and a four-person double loft in McCarthy Honors College!
09:01
Dorm tour!
Ruby Marker Dorms
We've all been a mess recently so this is the best I could do with my room! Here is a four-person double in McCarthy Honors College!
07:06
Interview with joyce!
Ruby Marker Dorms
Joyce is one of my roommates and we sat down (well, she sat down and I cleaned my room) for a chat! In this talk, we address why she chose USC, some pros and big cons of the school and tips for the application process!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved