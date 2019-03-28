Sign Up
UC Berkeley

2024 UC Berkeley Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 96.0% of freshman live on campus at UC Berkeley?

What type of housing does UC Berkeley provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UC Berkeley, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at UC Berkeley ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, UC Berkeley dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of UC Berkeley , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make UC Berkeley feel like home!

What are the dimensions of UC Berkeley dorm rooms?

The UC Berkeley dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of UC Berkeley on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and UC Berkeley likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:35
Megan heads back to her room in towle hall
Dorms
Ever wondered what the setup of Berkeley dorms looks like? Well now you don’t have to! And as a bonus, you get to learn a fun fact about the parking garage between housing units 1 and 2.
01:08
Some final words of advice from megan!
Dorms
My final thoughts! I love Berkeley so much and if you end up coming, I hope you love it as well. I wish you the best of luck in deciding where you want to spend the next four years. Go Bears!
01:39
Megan gives you a tour of her dorm room in towle hall
Dorms
Get a tour of my dorm room!! Most rooms are not this big, don’t get your hopes up. I am lucky enough to be in a suite so there are two rooms and one bathroom shared between four girls. At Berkeley, some of the dorms do have coed floors with coed bathrooms. That is something you can decline if you chose to when you sign up for housing.
05:06
Life at the college dorms (uc berkeley unit 2) + the big night
Vincent Ooi Dorms
LIFE AT THE COLLEGE DORMS IN UC BERKELEY! THE BIG NIGHT! Ever reminisced or thought about your experience at the college dorms? In this vlog, I will feature my room in Cunningham Unit 2 at Cal AND MY ROOMMATES. The video will also showcase the BIG NIGHT (Petting Zoo, Rides, Zipline, Rock Climbing, etc.) happening at Lower Sproul/Haas Pavilion. The 6th episode of VLOGSGIVING will immerse you into the start of my Life at UC Berkeley. Stay hype :)
02:04
Tour of my triple mini-suite!
Karen Tan Dorms
Here's is a tour of a triple mini-suite at UC Berkeley. This particular dorm is in Slottman Hall of Unit 1; the other mini-suites are located in Christian Hall of Unit 1 and Towle Hall of Unit 2! In this video, I showed a little bit of our room, and how we organized it!
05:24
Dorm tour at uc berkeley! highlights!
Alexander Rodriguez Dorms
A quick look at what could be your dorm. This video shows off the intense nature of dorming and all the nuances (at least tries). Check it out if you also want to see how the theme housing program works! FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at UC Berkeley. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide and review of UC Berkeley housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best UC Berkeley dorm for you. UC Berkeley is a friendly and healthy community, and these video have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at UC Berkeley. In this UC Berkeley dorm tour review, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Residence Halls Unit 3, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of UC Berkeley residence halls and UC Berkeley housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best UC Berkeley housing options with housing reviews. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best UC Berkeley freshman dorms? You can watch all of the UC Berkeley dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to UC Berkeley dorms along with the above video. The UC Berkeley housing and dormitory options for freshman residence halls include Residence Halls Units 1, 2 and 3, Blackwell, Clark Kerr, Foothill and Stern for underclassmen. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. UC Berkeley housing in Residence Halls Unit 3 on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. UC Berkeley dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. UC Berkeley dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this UC Berkeley dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This UC Berkeley housing video tour and housing review is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at UC Berkeley. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. They include singles, double, three-person suites, and four-person suites. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making UC Berkeley dorms your home means making the most out of the UC Berkeley campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. UC Berkeley housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the UC Berkeley and use this UC Berkeley dorm tour in USC Residence Halls Unit 3 as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.
03:06
Berkeley undergraduate interview - allyza
Dorms
Check this interview out with a Gender and Women studies major! Allyza is Chicanx women that also attends Cal who is from San Fernando Valley. Allyza speaks about the struggles of being a women at Berkeley and what she is doing to further women progression -- I also might make an appearance!
05:48
Why, hello. i'm alex!
Dorms
Introduction of your tour guide is here! This video goes in depth of the person behind the camera and Adobe Premiere Pro! The video measures my background, ideologies, experiences and wisdom. Please enjoy!
00:48
More from outside towle hall!
Dorms
Checkout the Unit 2 Courtyard! Same as the Unit 1 courtyard, there are bike racks and grass areas for students to study or hangout with friends.
02:46
Dorm room essentials!
Karen Tan Dorms
Welcome to another dorm video! Today, I'm showing you what I personally brought to college, and what I think are must-haves. Of course, everyone's needs are different, but this is personally what I think has brought a lot of value to my room. Some important things to keep in mind are how much space you'll have (spoiler alert: it's not much) and what will already be in the dorm when you move in, which I showed in another one of my dorm tours. Enjoy!
SHOW MORE

