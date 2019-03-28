UC Berkeley
2024 UC Berkeley Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 96.0% of freshman live on campus at UC Berkeley?
What type of housing does UC Berkeley provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at UC Berkeley, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at UC Berkeley ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, UC Berkeley dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of UC Berkeley , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make UC Berkeley feel like home!
What are the dimensions of UC Berkeley dorm rooms?
The UC Berkeley dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of UC Berkeley on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and UC Berkeley likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
