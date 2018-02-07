Sign Up
University of Miami (UM) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Miami (UM) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 64 tour videos for University of Miami (UM), so you can expect to spend between 192 to 320 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Miami (UM) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Miami (UM) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Miami (UM) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Miami (UM) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Coral Gables, FL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Miami (UM), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Coral Gables weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Miami (UM) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Miami (UM) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Miami (UM) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Miami (UM) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Coral Gables if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Miami (UM) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Miami (UM)?

Below is a list of every University of Miami (UM) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Miami (UM) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Miami (UM) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Miami (UM) students!

What is city Coral Gables, FL like?

Coral Gables is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Miami (UM).

Who are the tour guides for University of Miami (UM) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Miami (UM). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Miami (UM) tours:

University of Miami (UM), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Miami (UM) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Coral Gables and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Miami (UM) in person.

02:19
Sadly, all good things must come to an end
I had an amazing time showing you guys around campus. I hope you consider UMiami as an option for you. My favorite memories have all been created on this campus. My favorite thing about going here was the people I met, I couldn't ask for better friends and a better support system for the crazy experience that is college.
00:56
Get ready for a dorm tour!
Dorms
Meet Abby and Molly and see what their room looks like. Learn about what they like/dislike about the dorms.
03:03
Check out a typical freshman dorm!
Dorms
Meet Abby and Molly and see what their room looks like. Learn about what they like/dislike about the dorms.
02:14
Learn about the gym and meet claire
Campus
Claire has worked at the gym since freshman year. She talks about the gym and all of its amenities.
01:09
Welcome to the university of miami! meet val, a senior at um!
I am soo excited to get to show you guys around the University of Miami! N/A
02:03
Check out the incredible talent from the frost school of music!
Here's an inside look at the University of Miami Frost School of Music and the Ring theatre. Miami is a great place for anyone trying to pursue music because there are so many opportunities to perform! Its great for non-music students to also explore new music!
01:56
Val shows you a typical classroom in the communications school
Academics
Check out a typical classroom in the Comm School. One of my favorite memories from this class was my Evolution of Jazz class - I put a clip in to show you guys!
01:13
Take a tour of the library (aka club richter)
Academics
The University of Miami library is a great place to study and to find a quiet spot. Every floor you go up on gets quieter. There are also many resources inside of the library like the writing center and the tech center.
00:57
Val talks about the different academic programs at umiami
Academics
Take a look at the Cox Science building! You will also be coming along with me to MicroBio lab!
00:44
Check out val's microbio lab!
Academics
Take a look at the Cox Science building! You will also be coming along with me to MicroBio lab!
