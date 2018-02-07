Sign Up
University of Miami (UM) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Miami (UM) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Miami (UM) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Miami (UM) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Miami (UM) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Miami (UM) campus by taking you around Coral Gables. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Miami (UM) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Miami (UM) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Miami (UM) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Miami (UM) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Miami (UM) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Miami (UM) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Miami (UM)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Miami (UM) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Miami (UM) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Miami (UM) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Miami (UM) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Miami (UM) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Miami (UM) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Miami (UM) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Miami (UM) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Miami (UM). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Miami (UM) and Coral Gables during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:19
Sadly, all good things must come to an end
I had an amazing time showing you guys around campus. I hope you consider UMiami as an option for you. My favorite memories have all been created on this campus. My favorite thing about going here was the people I met, I couldn't ask for better friends and a better support system for the crazy experience that is college.
00:56
Get ready for a dorm tour!
Dorms
Meet Abby and Molly and see what their room looks like. Learn about what they like/dislike about the dorms.
03:03
Check out a typical freshman dorm!
Dorms
Meet Abby and Molly and see what their room looks like. Learn about what they like/dislike about the dorms.
02:14
Learn about the gym and meet claire
Campus
Claire has worked at the gym since freshman year. She talks about the gym and all of its amenities.
01:09
Welcome to the university of miami! meet val, a senior at um!
I am soo excited to get to show you guys around the University of Miami! N/A
02:03
Check out the incredible talent from the frost school of music!
Here's an inside look at the University of Miami Frost School of Music and the Ring theatre. Miami is a great place for anyone trying to pursue music because there are so many opportunities to perform! Its great for non-music students to also explore new music!
01:56
Val shows you a typical classroom in the communications school
Academics
Check out a typical classroom in the Comm School. One of my favorite memories from this class was my Evolution of Jazz class - I put a clip in to show you guys!
01:13
Take a tour of the library (aka club richter)
Academics
The University of Miami library is a great place to study and to find a quiet spot. Every floor you go up on gets quieter. There are also many resources inside of the library like the writing center and the tech center.
00:57
Val talks about the different academic programs at umiami
Academics
Take a look at the Cox Science building! You will also be coming along with me to MicroBio lab!
00:44
Check out val's microbio lab!
Academics
Take a look at the Cox Science building! You will also be coming along with me to MicroBio lab!
