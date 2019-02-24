How long do Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 36 tour videos for Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, so you can expect to spend between 108 to 180 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Atlanta, GA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Atlanta weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Atlanta if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus?

Below is a list of every Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus tour?

All CampusReel tours for Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus students!

What is city Atlanta, GA like?

Atlanta is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus.

Who are the tour guides for Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus tours:

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Atlanta and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus in person.

