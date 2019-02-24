Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 36 tour videos for Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, so you can expect to spend between 108 to 180 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Atlanta, GA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Atlanta weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Atlanta if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus?

Below is a list of every Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus tour?

All CampusReel tours for Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus students!

What is city Atlanta, GA like?

Atlanta is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus.

Who are the tour guides for Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus tours:

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Atlanta and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:41
Meet me: melanie weaver
Melanie Weaver Interview
Hi everyone! My name is Melanie Weaver. I am very excited to be working with CampusReel. I am a freshmen Electrical Engineer at the Georgia Institute of Technology from Shamong, New Jersey. Come with me through a tour of Georgia Tech!
02:52
Dorm tour: hopkins residence hall
Melanie Weaver Dorms
Hopkins Residence Hall is a freshmen only dorm located on East Campus of Georgia Tech. It is a communal style dorm, meaning that the bathroom is shared for the floor. I live in a double, two people, but Tech also offers quad dorms, four people. The floors are separated by gender but the buildings themselves generally aren't.
03:21
Olympic gym?!? ga tech campus rec center
Melanie Weaver Campus
The Georgia Tech gym, called the Campus Recreational Center, was the location for training in the 1996 Olympics. Not only did the athletes train there, but our pool was used in the actual games. Now the CRC is an iconic part of our campus being the perfect place to work out, have fun, or even relax by the pool.
01:27
My college town: atlanta
Melanie Weaver
Georgia Tech is located within the city of Atlanta, Georgia. Even though it is in the middle of a big city, it's hard to tell when you're on campus. Campus feels like home, but once you step of a world of excitement awaits. A few key places for a fun weekend in Atlanta, besides those featured in this video, are Piedmont Park, the Atlanta Belt Line, and the World of Coca-Cola.
02:21
Freshmen housing options
Melanie Weaver Dorms
As a freshmen at Georgia Tech, housing is guaranteed. The majority of freshmen housing options are communal style either double or quad dorm. You can also choose to join a Living Learning Community: Explore, Global Leadership, Grand Challenges, Honors, Impact. Whether you choose to join a LLC or not, you will be living in a close knit community with people of your same age and gender.
01:50
Student/professor relationships
Melanie Weaver Academics
Although it may seem intimidating, it is actually quite simple to create a relationship with one of your professors. Simply introducing yourself to your professor before or after class or attending office hours once can lead to recommendations, research, or even a job in the future. It is obviously easier to build such relationships in a smaller classroom setting such as my Digital System Design class featured here.
02:01
Labs and office hours
Melanie Weaver Academics
Office Hours are very easily accessible at Georgia Tech. If by chance you cannot make the scheduled times, all you have to do is e-mail the professor or TA and they will schedule a meeting with you. Additionally lab time provides another area where you can ask your specific questions and get more one on one time with your TA.
01:45
Campus landmarks
Melanie Weaver Campus
Although Tech is home to many important landmarks, these are a few of the most iconic. Everywhere you walk around Georgia Tech you will find something beautiful.
02:05
Sports stadiums
Melanie Weaver
Athletics are an important part of Georgia Tech. Being a Division 1 school, obviously our stadiums are very accommodating. This month the Patriots even practiced in our football stadium in preparation for their Super Bowl win!
02:47
What's today? game day!
Melanie Weaver
Whether you favor baseball, basketball, or football, Georgia Tech students will show excitement for your favorite sport. From singing Ramblin' Wreck from Georgia Tech and To Hell with Georgia to dancing The Horse, Georgia Tech fans will never fail to excite your game day.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved