$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship

Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus campus by taking you around Atlanta. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus?

For your convenience, below is a list of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus and Atlanta during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

00:41
Meet me: melanie weaver
Melanie Weaver Interview
Hi everyone! My name is Melanie Weaver. I am very excited to be working with CampusReel. I am a freshmen Electrical Engineer at the Georgia Institute of Technology from Shamong, New Jersey. Come with me through a tour of Georgia Tech!
02:52
Dorm tour: hopkins residence hall
Melanie Weaver Dorms
Hopkins Residence Hall is a freshmen only dorm located on East Campus of Georgia Tech. It is a communal style dorm, meaning that the bathroom is shared for the floor. I live in a double, two people, but Tech also offers quad dorms, four people. The floors are separated by gender but the buildings themselves generally aren't.
03:21
Olympic gym?!? ga tech campus rec center
Melanie Weaver Campus
The Georgia Tech gym, called the Campus Recreational Center, was the location for training in the 1996 Olympics. Not only did the athletes train there, but our pool was used in the actual games. Now the CRC is an iconic part of our campus being the perfect place to work out, have fun, or even relax by the pool.
01:27
My college town: atlanta
Melanie Weaver
Georgia Tech is located within the city of Atlanta, Georgia. Even though it is in the middle of a big city, it's hard to tell when you're on campus. Campus feels like home, but once you step of a world of excitement awaits. A few key places for a fun weekend in Atlanta, besides those featured in this video, are Piedmont Park, the Atlanta Belt Line, and the World of Coca-Cola.
02:21
Freshmen housing options
Melanie Weaver Dorms
As a freshmen at Georgia Tech, housing is guaranteed. The majority of freshmen housing options are communal style either double or quad dorm. You can also choose to join a Living Learning Community: Explore, Global Leadership, Grand Challenges, Honors, Impact. Whether you choose to join a LLC or not, you will be living in a close knit community with people of your same age and gender.
01:50
Student/professor relationships
Melanie Weaver Academics
Although it may seem intimidating, it is actually quite simple to create a relationship with one of your professors. Simply introducing yourself to your professor before or after class or attending office hours once can lead to recommendations, research, or even a job in the future. It is obviously easier to build such relationships in a smaller classroom setting such as my Digital System Design class featured here.
02:01
Labs and office hours
Melanie Weaver Academics
Office Hours are very easily accessible at Georgia Tech. If by chance you cannot make the scheduled times, all you have to do is e-mail the professor or TA and they will schedule a meeting with you. Additionally lab time provides another area where you can ask your specific questions and get more one on one time with your TA.
01:45
Campus landmarks
Melanie Weaver Campus
Although Tech is home to many important landmarks, these are a few of the most iconic. Everywhere you walk around Georgia Tech you will find something beautiful.
02:05
Sports stadiums
Melanie Weaver
Athletics are an important part of Georgia Tech. Being a Division 1 school, obviously our stadiums are very accommodating. This month the Patriots even practiced in our football stadium in preparation for their Super Bowl win!
02:47
What's today? game day!
Melanie Weaver
Whether you favor baseball, basketball, or football, Georgia Tech students will show excitement for your favorite sport. From singing Ramblin' Wreck from Georgia Tech and To Hell with Georgia to dancing The Horse, Georgia Tech fans will never fail to excite your game day.
