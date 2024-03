DAY IN THE LIFE OF A UNCW STUDENT - Finals Week Wilmington

A Day in my Life Studying Abroad in Spain! UNCW Study Abroad... Valencia

Meet My Spanish Host Family! UNCW Study Abroad... University of North Carolina Wilmington

UNCW College Students Takeover Motocross Track! University of North Carolina Wilmington

Moving into College! Living on My Own... University of North Carolina Wilmington

Meeting my Chilean Host Family for the First Time! So Nervous... University of North Carolina Wilmington

Epic Weekend Studying Abroad in Chile! UNCW Study Abroad University of North Carolina Wilmington

A DAY IN THE LIFE as a UNCW STUDENT University of North Carolina Wilmington

Life in Student Living with Roommates.. IT'S A BLAST! University of North Carolina Wilmington

Life as a UNCW Motocross College Student University of North Carolina Wilmington