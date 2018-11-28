Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of North Florida (UNF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of North Florida (UNF) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 25 tour videos for University of North Florida (UNF), so you can expect to spend between 75 to 125 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of North Florida (UNF) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of North Florida (UNF) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of North Florida (UNF) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of North Florida (UNF) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Jacksonville, FL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of North Florida (UNF), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Jacksonville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of North Florida (UNF) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of North Florida (UNF) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of North Florida (UNF) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of North Florida (UNF) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Jacksonville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of North Florida (UNF) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of North Florida (UNF)?

Below is a list of every University of North Florida (UNF) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of North Florida (UNF) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of North Florida (UNF) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of North Florida (UNF) students!

What is city Jacksonville, FL like?

Jacksonville is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of North Florida (UNF).

Who are the tour guides for University of North Florida (UNF) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of North Florida (UNF). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of North Florida (UNF) tours:

University of North Florida (UNF), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of North Florida (UNF) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Jacksonville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of North Florida (UNF) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:13
Town center
Connie Sircar
Here is a really cool area right outside of UNF!
01:06
Unf campus eats!
Connie Sircar Food
Here are the restaurants we have on UNF campus!
01:04
Housing
Connie Sircar Dorms
Here's one example of dorms/housing in or around UNF :)
01:18
3 academic buildings at unf
Connie Sircar Academics
Here are the three buildings that I like the most AND spend the most time in at University of North Florida.
01:08
Some landmarks on unf campus!
Connie Sircar Campus
Here are some of the coolest spots on UNF campus.
01:19
My classrooms
Connie Sircar Academics
Here are what my classrooms at UNF look like! Here are two examples of lecture halls, a lab, and a simple classroom. :)
01:22
Some more landmarks on unf campus!
Connie Sircar Campus
Here are some more campus landmarks that I love!
01:46
Unf recreation and wellness
Connie Sircar Campus
Here is some of my favorite ways to get fit at UNF! I show you the gym and also go through some of the UNF trails that make our campus famous all over the area!
01:42
Unf library
Connie Sircar Academics
This is where you'll find me 90% of the time- the Thomas G. Carpenter Library!
02:07
Unf student interview
Connie Sircar Campus
Here is my interview with Ben, a sophomore at UNF!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved