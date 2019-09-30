Sign Up
University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 15 tour videos for University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), so you can expect to spend between 45 to 75 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Wilmington, NC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Wilmington weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Wilmington if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)?

Below is a list of every University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) students!

What is city Wilmington, NC like?

Wilmington is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW).

Who are the tour guides for University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) tours:

University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Wilmington and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) in person.

Trending Now
16:02
Finally_hitting_the_big_triple__98384487
Stephen Nymberg Campus
15:40
Life as a uncw motocross college student
Stephen Nymberg
Welcome to a day into my life going to UNCW for college, then shredding dirt bikes immediately after class. We stay on the move, living life to the fullest!
12:02
A day in the life as a uncw student
Stephen Nymberg Campus
Check out a day into my life as a UNCW Student!
17:36
Life in student living with roommates.. it's a blast!
Stephen Nymberg Dorms
I woke up today and decided to wake up my roommates and film a video with them! FINALLY, I'm shooting with a drone and Canon 1DX, combined with hilarious moments with friends and more hype energy. Sit back and enjoy!
16:57
Day in the life of a uncw student - finals week
Stephen Nymberg Academics
Welcome to my life! I take you on an action-packed day here at UNCW during finals week. Being a student at UNCW is amazing, here's an inside look at this unreal lifestyle!
17:20
We threw a music festival at uncw!
Stephen Nymberg
In January we entered the Up&Up Festival contest against over 40 schools.. only the top 5 schools would be awarded with an insane music festival at their university, held by Monster Energy. We ended up winning the entire competition!! My crew of 6 friends and I had the hypest energy on stage... just sit back, enjoy our story and feel the vibes.
12:01
Meeting my chilean host family for the first time! so nervous...
Stephen Nymberg
My first time meeting my Chilean Host-Family! Ahhh! This is an experience of a lifetime... If you're studying abroad, make sure you watch this video. I understand how nerve-racking it can be, but you'll have a blast!!
11:55
Epic weekend studying abroad in chile! uncw study abroad
Stephen Nymberg
Just a group of 5 college kids who rented a car and spent the weekend sandboarding and bungee jumping in Chile! Absolutely epic!
09:23
Moving into college! living on my own...
Stephen Nymberg Dorms
I'm moving into college at UNCW!! This is my FIRST APARTMENT!! Stoked!!
17:25
College kids go to motocross track! i crashed...
Stephen Nymberg
My college friends and I take over a motocross track!! 3 of us had really scary crashes.. but the day was packed with hype energy! Insane day at the track!
