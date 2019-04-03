University of Oregon (UO)
2024 UO Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 90.0% of freshman live on campus at UO?
What type of housing does UO provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at UO, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of Oregon (UO)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Oregon (UO) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Oregon (UO), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Oregon (UO) feel like home!
- Lillis Complex Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Global Scholars Hall Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Willamette Hall Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Lokey Science Complex Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Allan Price Science Commons and Research Library Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Matthew Knight Arena Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- McKenzie Hall Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Villard Hall Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Hamilton Complex Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Kalapuya Ilihi Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Autzen Stadium Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Carson Hall Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Ford Alumni Center Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Knight Library Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- 710 East 15th Alley Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Erb Memorial Union (EMU) Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Hamilton Hall Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Deady Hall Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Straub Hall Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- University of Oregon Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- University of Oregon Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Hayward Field Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- Riverfront Field Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- UO Student Recreation Center Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- John E. Jaqua Center for Student Athletes Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
- 899 E 13th Ave Dorm at University of Oregon (UO)
What are the dimensions of University of Oregon (UO) dorm rooms?
The University of Oregon (UO) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Oregon (UO) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Oregon (UO) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Nevada, Reno
- Check out these related dorm tours Oregon State University (OSU)
- Check out these related dorm tours Portland State University (PSU)
- Check out these related dorm tours Washington State University (WSU)