University of Oregon (UO)

2024 UO Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 90.0% of freshman live on campus at UO?

What type of housing does UO provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UO, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Oregon (UO)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Oregon (UO) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Oregon (UO), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Oregon (UO) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Oregon (UO) dorm rooms?

The University of Oregon (UO) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Oregon (UO) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Oregon (UO) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:05
Welcome to university of oregon!
Dorms
Welcome to the University of Oregon! this is a little tour of the campus as well as an introduction to me!
03:03
Welcome to hamilton dining
Dorms
Hamilton Dining Hall has a special place in my heart. In this video Devin and I show you what a typical grub looks like for us at Hammy Dining. The U of O takes pride in their yummy food and wide variety of options. YUM!
01:41
Check out a typical dorm room
Dorms
The dorms at UO are great! Making friends and getting to live with them is so much fun. It takes some time to get used to living in a dorm but after a while it's a great time. I live in Carson Hall which is central on campus and has a volleyball court outside.
00:38
Meet morgan's roommate olivia!
Dorms
My roommate Olivia and I met through a mutual friend, and have been having so much fun in the dorms together. Many of the girls in our hall did random selection for roommates and that worked out great too. In the end, as scary as it is to be living with someone you've never met before (or in my case only met once), it's only for a year, and if it works out, you have a roommate for the next year! Next year, both Olivia and I will be living in the same sorority house.
00:33
Meet ellie! morgan's neighbor in the dorms.
Dorms
Meet Ellie! She also lives in Hamilton hall right next door to me! Ellie is from the Portland area and is a journalism major. Living in the dorms is so fun because you get to live next to some of your best friends. Everyone in our hall is constantly in each other's rooms, we've become like family. It's nice to always have people to go eat with or to just hang out and watch a movie with.
01:07
Morgan explaining the weather in eugene oregon
Dorms
There may be a few rainy days here, but I can assure you, "it never rains in Autzen"! That phrase is a fan favorite at games and has become a tradition while announcing the game! Out of all the games I've been to, it hasn't rained once! Moving here from California, I won't lie, it was a change! I've come to embrace the rain and the cold here by repping all the green sweatshirts I possibly can!
00:41
Daniel's room tour!
Maddie Macon Dorms
Daniel, my neighbor, gives us a tour of his very messy room!
01:25
Morgan's dorm room in hamilton hall!
Dorms
There are several halls scattered around the University of Oregon's campus! Living in the dorms is great for meeting friends, taking classes together with your hallmates, watching movies or having Bachelor nights in the lounges.
00:27
Goodbye!
Dorms
Thank you guys so much for watching! If you end up here and ever see me on campus, be sure to throw your "O" at me and yell "Sco ducks" (Sco is short for lets go)! I hope you enjoyed checking out my school!
01:11
My room tour!
Maddie Macon Dorms
This is a detailed (maybe too detailed) tour of my dorm in Bean West! This video will hopefully give you an idea of what living on campus will look like if you choose the University of Oregon.
SHOW MORE

