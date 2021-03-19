Sign Up
Washington State University (WSU)

2024 Washington State University (WSU) Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 85.0% of freshman live on campus at Washington State University (WSU)?

What type of housing does Washington State University (WSU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Washington State University (WSU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 55.0
Women's Dorms true 8.0
Men's Dorms true 4.0
Sorority Housing true 9.0
Fraternity Housing true 7.0
Single-student Apartments true 10.0
Married Student Apartments true 7.0
Special Houses for Disable Students true 0.0
Special Houses for International Students true 0.0
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Washington State University (WSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Washington State University (WSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Washington State University (WSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Washington State University (WSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Washington State University (WSU) dorm rooms?

The Washington State University (WSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Washington State University (WSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Washington State University (WSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:38
Regents residence hall and finding a roommate
Hayden Jeremiah Dorms
In this video, I share my experience living in Regents Residence Hall which is an all-female dorm on the Northside of campus! I will also explain the process of finding a roommate. For more information about WSU residence halls, visit housing.wsu.edu.
01:36
Freshman dorm room tour
Dorms
This is a freshman dorm room tour in Stevens Hall, an all female hall on the hillside of campus.
03:27
Coman hall floor tour
Dorms
Coman Hall is a popular dorm on the north side of campus. It is a scholar hall that has a high percentage of students involved in Greek life! It is a co-ed dorm with female and male floors.
00:33
Freshman double room tour
Dorms
This is a freshman dorm room tour of a single room in Wilmer-Davis Hall, an all female hall on the Hillside of campus.
02:03
Mason's wsu dorm tour
Mason Giustino Dorms
Freshman are required to stay in residence Halls at Washington State for their first semester. They are a great way to meet new students and get involved with activities offered in the halls and on campus.
02:30
Dorm room tour!
Dorms
Coman Hall has some of the biggest dorm rooms on campus. They are known for having large closets, lots of floor space, and huge windows! Here, I show two of the more popular ways to set up beds in dorms.

