2024 Washington State University (WSU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 85.0% of freshman live on campus at Washington State University (WSU)?
What type of housing does Washington State University (WSU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Washington State University (WSU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|55.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|8.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|4.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|9.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|7.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|10.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|7.0
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|0.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|0.0
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Washington State University (WSU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Washington State University (WSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Washington State University (WSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Washington State University (WSU) feel like home!
- The Spark: Academic Innovation Hub Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Sloan Hall Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Regents Hall Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Hulbert Hall Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Cub Compton Union Building Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Washington State University Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- WSU - Compton union building Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Carpenter Hall Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Daggy Hall Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Ferdinand's Ice Cream Shoppe Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- School of Design and Construction Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Lighty Student Services Building Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- NE Stadium Way Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- 1920 NE Terre View Dr Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- 1365 NE Brandi Way Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- WSU Welcome Center Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Washington State University, School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Pullman Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- 156 Wilson Rd Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Todd Hall Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- 412 E Spokane Falls Blvd Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Johnson Hall Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Johnson Tower Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Voiland School of Chemical Engineering and Bioengineering Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Bryan Clock Tower Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Martin Stadium Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Wilson-Short Hall Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Edward R. Murrow College of Communication Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
- Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center Dorm at Washington State University (WSU)
What are the dimensions of Washington State University (WSU) dorm rooms?
The Washington State University (WSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Washington State University (WSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Washington State University (WSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
