Portland State University (PSU)
2024 Portland State University (PSU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at Portland State University (PSU)?
What type of housing does Portland State University (PSU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Portland State University (PSU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Portland State University (PSU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Portland State University (PSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Portland State University (PSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Portland State University (PSU) feel like home!
- PSU Women's Resource Center Dorm at Portland State University (PSU)
- Karl Miller Center (KMC) Dorm at Portland State University (PSU)
- Cramer Hall Dorm at Portland State University (PSU)
- Portland State University Dorm at Portland State University (PSU)
- Lincoln Hall Dorm at Portland State University (PSU)
- 625 SW Jackson St Dorm at Portland State University (PSU)
- Smith Memorial Student Union Dorm at Portland State University (PSU)
- Peter W. Stott Community Field Dorm at Portland State University (PSU)
- Peter W. Stott Athletic Center Dorm at Portland State University (PSU)
- PSU Campus Recreation Center Dorm at Portland State University (PSU)
What are the dimensions of Portland State University (PSU) dorm rooms?
The Portland State University (PSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Portland State University (PSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Portland State University (PSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
