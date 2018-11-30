Oregon State University (OSU)
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 91.0% of freshman live on campus at Oregon State University (OSU)?
What type of housing does Oregon State University (OSU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Oregon State University (OSU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
What are the dorms like at Oregon State University (OSU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Oregon State University (OSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Oregon State University (OSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Oregon State University (OSU) feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Oregon State University (OSU) dorm rooms?
The Oregon State University (OSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Oregon State University (OSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Oregon State University (OSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
