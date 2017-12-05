Sign Up
University of Pennsylvania Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Pennsylvania tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 79 tour videos for University of Pennsylvania, so you can expect to spend between 237 to 395 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Pennsylvania and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Pennsylvania tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Pennsylvania tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Pennsylvania in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Philadelphia, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Pennsylvania, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Philadelphia weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Pennsylvania website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Pennsylvania tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Pennsylvania starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Pennsylvania students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Philadelphia if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Pennsylvania admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Pennsylvania?

Below is a list of every University of Pennsylvania building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Pennsylvania tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Pennsylvania include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Pennsylvania students!

What is city Philadelphia, PA like?

Philadelphia is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Pennsylvania.

Who are the tour guides for University of Pennsylvania on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Pennsylvania. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Pennsylvania tours:

University of Pennsylvania, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Pennsylvania is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Philadelphia and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Pennsylvania in person.

00:59
Meet jelani! and get ready to experience the university of pennsylvania, through his eyes
Campus
Penn Engineering provides a premier education to students, preparing them for global leadership in technology-based fields and beyond. Penn Engineering's education delivers a dynamic balance of fundamental science and professional practice through courses and projects that enable creative, technical design while fostering an understanding of areas of professional practice such as technology management, teamwork, communication, and ethics. This hands-on and collaborative education occurs in Penn’s world-class research labs and centers and under the direction of the world’s preeminent scholars. Two degree programs are offered: the Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSE), the flagship program for professional engineers and computer scientists, and the Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS), offering students more flexibility in combining engineering science and technology with interests beyond engineering. Penn’s strong interdisciplinary culture encourages students to combine a first-rate engineering education with other fields such as business, medicine, law, liberal arts, social science, and natural science.
01:31
"what's philadelphia like?"
Campus
These girls will share and tell you what's Philadelphia like?
00:21
recitation at upenn
Academics
jelani gives you some more context on Recitation at UPenn
01:29
A few quick facts about upenn
Academics
Most students begin their journey at Penn in one of our undergraduate schools, but once on campus, may take courses in all four. Regardless of school or major, all Penn undergraduates are able to explore and understand our world through an arts and sciences foundation, while students in the College of Arts and Sciences have the option to also explore the core areas in nursing, engineering, and business. Penn’s organization makes it possible for students to sample from among more than 4,200 courses (including offerings in more than 40 languages), choose from a variety of interdisciplinary minors, and pursue more than one degree.
00:36
Jelani shows you around paach (pan asian american community house)
Campus
The Pan-Asian American Community House opened in the fall of 2000 in response to students' calls for a cultural resource center at the University of Pennsylvania where South Asian, East Asian, Southeast Asian, and Pacific Islander cultures could be celebrated. PAACH is a community center that develops and implements innovative programs for leadership development and community service in close collaboration with Asian American student and community groups.
00:16
Jelani gives you a quick glance at the academic quad
Academics
down over here is the area known as the quad and this is also sort of a section of a college of art and sciences.
00:25
Jelani resumes the tour after work!
Campus
I just got off work, and i will resume the tour of the campus so that you will be able to see the campus.
01:54
What's your favorite & least favorite part of upenn?
Academics
These lovely ladies break down their Favorite + Least Favorite parts of the UPenn experience!
00:16
penn offers!
Campus
Trying to get a sneak peek to the nice views that Penn offers
01:07
Jelani shares his story with all of you!
Campus
I am Brooklyn NY, making a transition here is not that bad for me. I was able to adjust easily.
