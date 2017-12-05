Sign Up
University of Pennsylvania Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Pennsylvania virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Pennsylvania is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Pennsylvania virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Pennsylvania vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Pennsylvania campus by taking you around Philadelphia. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Pennsylvania virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Pennsylvania in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Pennsylvania is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Pennsylvania people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Pennsylvania and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Pennsylvania in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Pennsylvania?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Pennsylvania places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Pennsylvania virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Pennsylvania on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Pennsylvania in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Pennsylvania virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Pennsylvania virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Pennsylvania virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Pennsylvania in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Pennsylvania. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:59
Meet jelani! and get ready to experience the university of pennsylvania, through his eyes
Campus
Penn Engineering provides a premier education to students, preparing them for global leadership in technology-based fields and beyond. Penn Engineering's education delivers a dynamic balance of fundamental science and professional practice through courses and projects that enable creative, technical design while fostering an understanding of areas of professional practice such as technology management, teamwork, communication, and ethics. This hands-on and collaborative education occurs in Penn’s world-class research labs and centers and under the direction of the world’s preeminent scholars. Two degree programs are offered: the Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSE), the flagship program for professional engineers and computer scientists, and the Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS), offering students more flexibility in combining engineering science and technology with interests beyond engineering. Penn’s strong interdisciplinary culture encourages students to combine a first-rate engineering education with other fields such as business, medicine, law, liberal arts, social science, and natural science.
01:31
"what's philadelphia like?"
Campus
These girls will share and tell you what's Philadelphia like?
00:21
recitation at upenn
Academics
jelani gives you some more context on Recitation at UPenn
01:29
A few quick facts about upenn
Academics
Most students begin their journey at Penn in one of our undergraduate schools, but once on campus, may take courses in all four. Regardless of school or major, all Penn undergraduates are able to explore and understand our world through an arts and sciences foundation, while students in the College of Arts and Sciences have the option to also explore the core areas in nursing, engineering, and business. Penn’s organization makes it possible for students to sample from among more than 4,200 courses (including offerings in more than 40 languages), choose from a variety of interdisciplinary minors, and pursue more than one degree.
00:36
Jelani shows you around paach (pan asian american community house)
Campus
The Pan-Asian American Community House opened in the fall of 2000 in response to students' calls for a cultural resource center at the University of Pennsylvania where South Asian, East Asian, Southeast Asian, and Pacific Islander cultures could be celebrated. PAACH is a community center that develops and implements innovative programs for leadership development and community service in close collaboration with Asian American student and community groups.
00:16
Jelani gives you a quick glance at the academic quad
Academics
down over here is the area known as the quad and this is also sort of a section of a college of art and sciences.
00:25
Jelani resumes the tour after work!
Campus
I just got off work, and i will resume the tour of the campus so that you will be able to see the campus.
01:54
What's your favorite & least favorite part of upenn?
Academics
These lovely ladies break down their Favorite + Least Favorite parts of the UPenn experience!
00:16
penn offers!
Campus
Trying to get a sneak peek to the nice views that Penn offers
01:07
Jelani shares his story with all of you!
Campus
I am Brooklyn NY, making a transition here is not that bad for me. I was able to adjust easily.
