Cornell University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Cornell University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Cornell University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Cornell University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Cornell University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Cornell University campus by taking you around Ithaca. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Cornell University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Cornell University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Cornell University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Cornell University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Cornell University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Cornell University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Cornell University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Cornell University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Cornell University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Cornell University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Cornell University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Cornell University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Cornell University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Cornell University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Cornell University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Cornell University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Cornell University and Ithaca during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:37
Welcome to cornell university!
Campus
Hello, my name is Justine Kim [김서윤] and I will be your at guide! I'm from Australia and I hope that I can provide you with a glimpse of just how amazing Cornell is.
03:30
Room tour
Dorms
The Just About Music Dorm is a fantastic place to live in, if you are not in a forced triple.
01:36
Faq what's cornell like?
Campus
Part One of FAQS series covering what the environment is like at Cornell
01:04
Faq how big is cornell?
Campus
Do I go to a small, medium or big university?
00:34
Faq pros and cons of living at cornell
Campus
How does the setting impact my experience?
02:24
Commuting to class ft. irena
Academics
Irena offers valuable advice to incoming students. Please excuse the HD quality camera, background noise and shaking camera.
02:15
The arts quad
Campus
The Arts Quadrangle is where students take classes in the Arts and Humanities. During the warmer seasons, we can see students reading under the trees or playing frisbee
02:25
Ag quad
Campus
My favorite quadrangle on campus, the beautiful Ag Quad is perfect to stroll through and explore some of Cornell's finest architecture.
03:45
Multi-talented medina
Academics
Medina is a psychology and government double major and cognitive science and music minor. She is also the recruitment officer for the Cornell chorus.
03:08
Chilling at cornell
Campus
Here are 3 of my favorite places to chill on campus
