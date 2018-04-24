CAMPUSREEL
Cornell University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
How effective are Cornell University virtual tours?
It depends how you use them. Cornell University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Cornell University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Cornell University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Cornell University campus by taking you around Ithaca. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.
Can a Cornell University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?
If you cannot visit Cornell University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Cornell University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Cornell University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Cornell University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Cornell University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.
What places can I virtually tour at Cornell University ?
For your convenience, below is a list of Cornell University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.
- Mews Hall at Cornell University
- Helen Newman Hall at Cornell University
- Libe Slope at Cornell University
- Bear Necessities Grill & C-Store at Cornell University
- Wegmans at Cornell University
- Lincoln Hall at Cornell University
- Balch Hall at Cornell University
- William T. Keeton House at Cornell University
- John M. Olin Library at Cornell University
- Holland International Living Center at Cornell University
- Carol Tatkon Center at Cornell University
- Barton Hall at Cornell University
- Sage Chapel at Cornell University
- Triphammer Falls at Cornell University
- Statler Hall and Auditorium at Cornell University
- McGraw Hall at Cornell University
- North Star at Cornell University
- Northcross Rd at Cornell University
- Triphammer Foot Bridge at Cornell University
- Uris Hall at Cornell University
- Ithaca Commons - Seneca St at Cornell University
- Arts Quad at Cornell University
- A.D. White House at Cornell University
- Mary Donlon Hall at Cornell University
- Willard Straight Hall at Cornell University
- Cornell University College of Engineering at Cornell University
- Physical Sciences Building at Cornell University
- Goldwin Smith Hall (GSH) at Cornell University
- Ho Plaza at Cornell University
- Hoy Field at Cornell University
- Insomnia Cookies at Cornell University
- Cornell University at Cornell University
- The Cornell Store at Cornell University
- Robert Purcell Marketplace Eatery at Cornell University
- Kennedy Hall at Cornell University
- Noyes Fitness Center at Cornell University
- Carl Becker House at Cornell University
- ILR School at Cornell University
- Klarman Hall at Cornell University
- Koko at Cornell University
- Schoellkopf Field at Cornell University
- Ives Hall at Cornell University
- Uris Library at Cornell University
- Plum Tree Restaurant at Cornell University
- High Rise 5 at Cornell University
- Collegetown Bagels at Cornell University
- Risley Hall at Cornell University
- Bailey Hall at Cornell University
- Teagle Hall Fitness Center at Cornell University
- Ag Quad at Cornell University
- Court-Kay-Bauer Hall at Cornell University
- Cornell University - McGraw Tower at Cornell University
- Duffield Hall at Cornell University
- Appel South Fields at Cornell University
- Helen Newman Hall at Cornell University
- Clara Dickson Hall at Cornell University
- Baker Lab at Cornell University
What are the downsides of a Cornell University virtual tour?
The downside of virtually touring Cornell University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Cornell University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Cornell University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.
What are the benefits of a Cornell University virtual tour?
The most obvious benefit of a Cornell University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Cornell University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Cornell University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Cornell University and Ithaca during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.
Check out these related virtual tours: