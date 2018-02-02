Sign Up
University of Pittsburgh

2024 University of Pittsburgh Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at University of Pittsburgh?

What type of housing does University of Pittsburgh provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Pittsburgh, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms -
Women's Dorms -
Men's Dorms -
Sorority Housing -
Fraternity Housing -
Single-student Apartments -
Married Student Apartments -
Special Houses for Disable Students -
Special Houses for International Students -
Cooperative Houses -
Other Housing Type -

What are the dorms like at University of Pittsburgh?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Pittsburgh dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Pittsburgh, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Pittsburgh feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Pittsburgh dorm rooms?

The University of Pittsburgh dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Pittsburgh on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Pittsburgh likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:21
Check in with jenny in a freshman dorm hall
Dorms
Floormates like to hang out in the hallway and floor lounges. When I used to live in this dorm, my floormates and I would sit in the halls to chat or study together.
01:30
Views from the common area in sutherland hall
Dorms
Sutherland Hall is the Honors Housing freshmen dorm. Kyle lives in a 4-bedroom, 8-person suite that comes with a private bathroom for only him and his suitemates.
01:58
Jenny takes you on her commute to class
Dorms
As a senior, I live off-campus in an area a bit further out compared to where the majority of Pitt students live. So I take a bus to school, and it's usually a 10-15 minute ride. The public transportation in Pittsburgh can get you anywhere in the city, and it's free for Pitt students.
02:19
Kyle shows us his freshmen dorm room
Dorms
Sutherland Hall is the Honors Housing freshmen dorm. Kyle shows us his room, which is a spacious double in a 4-bedroom suite. He talks about the different furnitures that came with the room.
01:48
Freshmen dorm lobby got a huge makeover
Dorms
Sutherland Hall is the Honors College freshmen dorm. The lobby recently got renovated, so there's a new convenience store where you can buy food with your meal plan and a kiosk to custom order your food. This dorm building also has its own buffet-style dining hall, so you can survive without ever leaving the building!
00:57
What you need to know about weather in pittsburgh
Dorms
Pittsburgh gets all four seasons with really nice falls and springs. But the winters here can get pretty cold. We also get a lot of rain, and the weather can fluctuate day to day. A

