University of Vermont (UVM) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Vermont (UVM) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 61 tour videos for University of Vermont (UVM), so you can expect to spend between 183 to 305 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Vermont (UVM) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Vermont (UVM) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Vermont (UVM) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Vermont (UVM) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Burlington, VT so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Vermont (UVM), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Burlington weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Vermont (UVM) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Vermont (UVM) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Vermont (UVM) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Vermont (UVM) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Burlington if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Vermont (UVM) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Vermont (UVM)?

Below is a list of every University of Vermont (UVM) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Vermont (UVM) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Vermont (UVM) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Vermont (UVM) students!

What is city Burlington, VT like?

Burlington is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Vermont (UVM).

Who are the tour guides for University of Vermont (UVM) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Vermont (UVM). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Vermont (UVM) tours:

University of Vermont (UVM), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Vermont (UVM) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Burlington and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Vermont (UVM) in person.

06:50
Touring uvm college of nursing and health sciences
Aimee Frost Interview
Join students Key and Jamie on a tour of the University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences, plus the College of Medicine and UVM Medical Center, and learn what it's like to be a student at UVM.
00:57
Learn where you live: learning communities at uvm
Aimee Frost Dorms
At the University of Vermont, the housing experience takes place in Learning Communities, built around a common theme, faculty engagement, and events. Assistant Professor Steve Kostell, faculty associate of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship community, talks with student Brayden Button '22 about the experience of learning where you live.
04:05
Uvm learning communities: leadership and social change
Aimee Frost Dorms
Sabrina and Walter give us a peek inside what its like to be in the Leadership and Social Change Learning Community. Learn more about learning communities at UVM: http://go.uvm.edu/nj5oc
11:43
Touring uvm: environment and sustainability
Aimee Frost Academics
Join Gillian and Mariah for insight into studying the environment and sustainability at UVM.
11:20
Touring uvm: arts & humanities
Aimee Frost Academics
Follow Megan and Sadie as they tour the Arts and Humanities at UVM.
05:41
Uvm dorm room tour
Aimee Frost Dorms
A peek into a UVM dorm room at WDW, the Wing Davis Wilks residence hall. Learn what's included in each room, how to adjust to roommates, and how to make your dorm room your own. To learn more about UVM residential life: www.uvm.edu/reslife
02:40
Why i chose uvm? hear from garrett
Aimee Frost Campus
Hear from Garrett, a sophomore in the 2022 class, about what its like to go to UVM in Burlington, VT.
02:34
Why i chose uvm? hear from tim
Aimee Frost Campus
Meet Tim, a 2019 graduate, and learn why UVM and Vermont can cater to a wide range of interests and passions.
03:25
A tour of uvm's grossman school of business
Aimee Frost Academics
Tour the Grossman School of Business and learn about the program and favorite student spots in Ifshin and Kalkin Halls. To learn more: www.uvm.edu/business
05:01
New student programs at the university of vermont: an overview
Nick Fech Campus
In which Nick describes the foundation and functions of the Office of New Student Programs at the University of Vermont (UVM). The intended audience is prospective students. For more information: https://www.uvm.edu/newstudentprograms.
