University of Vermont (UVM) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Vermont (UVM) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Vermont (UVM) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Vermont (UVM) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Vermont (UVM) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Vermont (UVM) campus by taking you around Burlington. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Vermont (UVM) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Vermont (UVM) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Vermont (UVM) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Vermont (UVM) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Vermont (UVM) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Vermont (UVM) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Vermont (UVM)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Vermont (UVM) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Vermont (UVM) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Vermont (UVM) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Vermont (UVM) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Vermont (UVM) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Vermont (UVM) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Vermont (UVM) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Vermont (UVM) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Vermont (UVM). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Vermont (UVM) and Burlington during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

06:50
Touring uvm college of nursing and health sciences
Aimee Frost Interview
Join students Key and Jamie on a tour of the University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences, plus the College of Medicine and UVM Medical Center, and learn what it's like to be a student at UVM.
00:57
Learn where you live: learning communities at uvm
Aimee Frost Dorms
At the University of Vermont, the housing experience takes place in Learning Communities, built around a common theme, faculty engagement, and events. Assistant Professor Steve Kostell, faculty associate of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship community, talks with student Brayden Button '22 about the experience of learning where you live.
04:05
Uvm learning communities: leadership and social change
Aimee Frost Dorms
Sabrina and Walter give us a peek inside what its like to be in the Leadership and Social Change Learning Community. Learn more about learning communities at UVM: http://go.uvm.edu/nj5oc
11:43
Touring uvm: environment and sustainability
Aimee Frost Academics
Join Gillian and Mariah for insight into studying the environment and sustainability at UVM.
11:20
Touring uvm: arts & humanities
Aimee Frost Academics
Follow Megan and Sadie as they tour the Arts and Humanities at UVM.
05:41
Uvm dorm room tour
Aimee Frost Dorms
A peek into a UVM dorm room at WDW, the Wing Davis Wilks residence hall. Learn what's included in each room, how to adjust to roommates, and how to make your dorm room your own. To learn more about UVM residential life: www.uvm.edu/reslife
02:40
Why i chose uvm? hear from garrett
Aimee Frost Campus
Hear from Garrett, a sophomore in the 2022 class, about what its like to go to UVM in Burlington, VT.
02:34
Why i chose uvm? hear from tim
Aimee Frost Campus
Meet Tim, a 2019 graduate, and learn why UVM and Vermont can cater to a wide range of interests and passions.
03:25
A tour of uvm's grossman school of business
Aimee Frost Academics
Tour the Grossman School of Business and learn about the program and favorite student spots in Ifshin and Kalkin Halls. To learn more: www.uvm.edu/business
05:01
New student programs at the university of vermont: an overview
Nick Fech Campus
In which Nick describes the foundation and functions of the Office of New Student Programs at the University of Vermont (UVM). The intended audience is prospective students. For more information: https://www.uvm.edu/newstudentprograms.
