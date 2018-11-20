Sign Up
University of Rhode Island (URI) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Rhode Island (URI) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Rhode Island (URI) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Rhode Island (URI) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Rhode Island (URI) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Rhode Island (URI) campus by taking you around Kingston. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Rhode Island (URI) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Rhode Island (URI) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Rhode Island (URI) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Rhode Island (URI) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Rhode Island (URI) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Rhode Island (URI) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Rhode Island (URI)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Rhode Island (URI) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Rhode Island (URI) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Rhode Island (URI) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Rhode Island (URI) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Rhode Island (URI) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Rhode Island (URI) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Rhode Island (URI) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Rhode Island (URI) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Rhode Island (URI). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Rhode Island (URI) and Kingston during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:13
Intro
jake doyon Academics
Hey guys! My name is Jake and I will giving you a tour of URI!
00:20
Workload
jake doyon Academics
Insight into the workload of your freshman year at URI
00:09
Outside bressler hall
jake doyon Dorms
Business "Living, Learning, Community" at URI, a look at the outside of the outside of the business dorm at URI
00:19
My dorm room
jake doyon Dorms
Business "Living, Learning, Community" at URI, a look into my personal dorm, a triple, at URI
00:18
Uri double
jake doyon Dorms
Business "Living, Learning, Community" at URI, a look into a double dorm at URI
00:43
Uri quad
jake doyon Campus
Here is the quad at URI, this is a great place for students to hangout and socialized.
00:13
Chafee building
jake doyon Academics
A look into one of the academic buildings at URI
01:17
Balentine hall
jake doyon Academics
A view of the hall where the business classes are held
01:23
Beaupre center
jake doyon Academics
The Beaupre Center, this is the chemistry and science center.
00:30
Hope dining hall
jake doyon Food
Hope dining hall is the most popular dining hall on campus because it is believed to be the best food on campus, and it is open on weekends.
