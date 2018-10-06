Sign Up
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)

2024 UW-Seattle Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 76.0% of freshman live on campus at UW-Seattle?

What type of housing does UW-Seattle provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UW-Seattle, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 51.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 18.0
Fraternity Housing true 17.0
Single-student Apartments true 6.0
Married Student Apartments true 2.0
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 6.0

What are the dorms like at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) dorm rooms?

The University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:26
A peek into my bathrooms
Dorms
Take a look into my dorm bathrooms! Luckily my room is the closest you can get to the bathroom but you always have to make sure you have your Husky ID to get into it and your key to get back into your room. It's an all-gender bathroom, shared among the entire floor. It get's cleaned in the morning on every weekday!
01:43
Explore mcmahon
Dorms
Check out one of the main eating areas on campus, located in the basement of the McMahon dorm! The 8 has many food options during meal times as well as a small convenience store beside it. All students are welcome to stop by to eat, study, and hang out with friends
03:19
What does my typical day look like?
Dorms
Here's just a little insight into what my daily schedule looks like! UW is on the quarter system so we change classes every 10 weeks or so, meaning that my schedule will be changing around a couple times this year! Right now I have classes from 10:30-1:20 on MWF and 12:30-1:20 on TTh so it's not that much class time at all! I love having more free time but it also comes with more homework! Usually once I get all my homework/studying done for the day I will just chill in my dorm and watch some Netflix or go out to U Village with friends or dinner/ice cream/bubble tea on the ave with friends or even go see some of my friends in greek life. I'd say here at UW the your daily schedule depends a lot on how you manage your time and when your classes are!
04:48
Nordheim court
Ashley Nikkole Dorms
Finally! We made it home! Join me on our final tour and goodbye as I show you around Nordheim Court, an apartment style 12 month housing option for both graduate and undergraduate students.
02:59
Introduction & double dorm tour
Ashley Nikkole Dorms
Hey, everyone! I'm Ashley and I will be your tour guide for the University of Washington. I am currently a transfer student with sophomore standing (junior overall in college) planning to major in communications with a minor in entrepreneurship. In this clip I introduce myself and my friend Charlotte who will be assisting us with the tour. Charlotte also gives us a tour of her double dorm room in the newest dorm building, Willow Hall.
00:27
Dorm room
Dorms
Take a look inside a dorm room on West Campus! McMahon is one of the oldest dormitories on campus and has cluster living spaces, but is still an amazing option. There are new dormitories on their way this fall
04:15
Welcome to my crib!!! (aka dorm tour)
Dorms
This is my dorm! The hall is called Madrona and it's on north campus. It's a brand new dorm, I'm the first person that's ever lived in this room so all the furniture is super nice and clean! It looks very modern and my roommate and I try to keep it looking clean and cute!
10:51
In depth dorm video compilation!
Lauren Day Dorms
I'm back with a big, fat compilation of everything you need to know about dorm life and what my living situation looks like at University of Washington! I'll showcase my dorm room, residence hall building, dining hall, and gender neutral bathrooms so stay tuned!
01:48
Meet my roommate emma!
Dorms
Here we interview Emma! She's a freshman but a sophomore in credits because she took AP classes in high school and got credits from that! She's planning to study neurobiology and is hoping to get into medical school after her 4 years here. She is part of running club, stays busy with homework/studying, and is currently rushing a medical fraternity!
01:07
Walking around madrona dorm hall
Dorms
Here's a little look around the rest of my dorm hall, outside of my room. Each floor in my building has one shared (all gender) bathroom and a lounge with a kitchen, tables, and TV area. You can get from floor to floor using the stairs or the elevator. On the main floor, we have a larger kitchen, laundry room, study spaces, RA office, and places to hang out. (These dorms are brand new so they don't have a street view yet!)
SHOW MORE

University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)

01:26
A peek into my bathrooms
Dorms
Take a look into my dorm bathrooms! Luckily my room is the closest you can get to the bathroom but you always have to make sure you have your Husky ID to get into it and your key to get back into your room. It's an all-gender bathroom, shared among the entire floor. It get's cleaned in the morning on every weekday!
02:59
Introduction & double dorm tour
Ashley Nikkole Dorms
Hey, everyone! I'm Ashley and I will be your tour guide for the University of Washington. I am currently a transfer student with sophomore standing (junior overall in college) planning to major in communications with a minor in entrepreneurship. In this clip I introduce myself and my friend Charlotte who will be assisting us with the tour. Charlotte also gives us a tour of her double dorm room in the newest dorm building, Willow Hall.

University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) Hansee Hall

04:15
Welcome to my crib!!! (aka dorm tour)
Dorms
This is my dorm! The hall is called Madrona and it's on north campus. It's a brand new dorm, I'm the first person that's ever lived in this room so all the furniture is super nice and clean! It looks very modern and my roommate and I try to keep it looking clean and cute!

University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) Hansee Hall (HNS)

10:51
In depth dorm video compilation!
Lauren Day Dorms
I'm back with a big, fat compilation of everything you need to know about dorm life and what my living situation looks like at University of Washington! I'll showcase my dorm room, residence hall building, dining hall, and gender neutral bathrooms so stay tuned!

University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) McMahon Hall (MCM)

01:43
Explore mcmahon
Dorms
Check out one of the main eating areas on campus, located in the basement of the McMahon dorm! The 8 has many food options during meal times as well as a small convenience store beside it. All students are welcome to stop by to eat, study, and hang out with friends
00:27
Dorm room
Dorms
Take a look inside a dorm room on West Campus! McMahon is one of the oldest dormitories on campus and has cluster living spaces, but is still an amazing option. There are new dormitories on their way this fall
