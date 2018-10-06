What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 76.0% of freshman live on campus at UW-Seattle?

What type of housing does UW-Seattle provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UW-Seattle, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 51.0 Women's Dorms true - Men's Dorms true - Sorority Housing true 18.0 Fraternity Housing true 17.0 Single-student Apartments true 6.0 Married Student Apartments true 2.0 Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true 6.0

What are the dorms like at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) dorm rooms?

The University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

