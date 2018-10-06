University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
2024 UW-Seattle Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 76.0% of freshman live on campus at UW-Seattle?
What type of housing does UW-Seattle provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at UW-Seattle, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|51.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|18.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|17.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|6.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|2.0
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|6.0
What are the dorms like at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) feel like home!
- Hansee Hall (HNS) Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Drumheller Fountain Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Victor Steinbrueck Park Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- District Market Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- University of Washington Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Center Table Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- NE University Village St Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Odegaard Undergraduate Library Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- University of Washington Intramural Activities (IMA) Building Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Loew Hall (Low) Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Husky Union Building Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- UW South Campus Center Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- By George Café Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Red Square Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- McMahon Hall (MCM) Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Nordheim Court Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- The Ave Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Kane Hall (KNE) Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Alaska Airlines Arena Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Hutchinson Hall (Hut) Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Husky Stadium Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Schmitz Hall Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- PACCAR Hall Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Research Commons Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Suzzallo and Allen Libraries Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Nordstrom Tennis Center Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Mary Gates Hall Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- University of Washington Housing & Food Services Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- The Quad - University of Washington Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Alder Hall Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
- Burke-Gilman Trail Dorm at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
What are the dimensions of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) dorm rooms?
The University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
