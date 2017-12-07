Sign Up
Emory University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Emory University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 73 tour videos for Emory University , so you can expect to spend between 219 to 365 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Emory University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Emory University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Emory University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Emory University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Atlanta, GA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Emory University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Atlanta weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Emory University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Emory University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Emory University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Emory University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Atlanta if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Emory University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Emory University ?

Below is a list of every Emory University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Emory University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Emory University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Emory University students!

What is city Atlanta, GA like?

Atlanta is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Emory University .

Who are the tour guides for Emory University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Emory University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Emory University tours:

Emory University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Emory University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Atlanta and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Emory University in person.

00:43
Mikaila shows you a typical emory classroom
Academics
Take a peek at these classrooms! Emory is a medium sized school so there are not a lot of lecture halls. The classrooms get smaller as you make your way through your major and the teachers at Emory love helping out.
00:12
"walking to the main quad - going to the chem building...huh!"
Singing and dancing around campus is allowed!
00:31
Emory's beautiful chem building
Academics
The most beautiful building on campus is by far the Chemistry building. Brand new and full of smart technology and fresh equipment this place will make your mouth drop.
01:38
Mikaila gives you a tour of emory's library!
Academics
Tour of the library, a place that Mikaila has rarely never been to. The way that it works is the higher up you get the quieter it gets. Don't get caught playing with the stacks though!
00:31
Mikaila shows you around the duc-ling dining hall
Food
The Duc is the main dining hall for students at Emory. All you want you can find here at the Duc.
00:28
Mikaila gives you a glimpse of cox hall dining
Food
Cox Hall is a typical food court style dining option on campus. Tacos, barbeque, froyo, and even coke freestyle machines!
00:43
Mikaila shows you her favorite spot on campus!
Academics
Mikaila shows you her favorite spot on campus! Up here on the 10th floor of the library, you can see so far out. Take a break and come up here to smell the fresh air and listen to the birds.
01:09
Mikaila shows you her favorite spot to do work
Academics
01:35
Mikaila gives you a special look at ice's diwali celebration! (indian cultural exchange)
The ICE (Indian Cultural Exchange) hosts a Diwali celebration, one of the most popular events on campus all year. Good luck getting a ticket.
01:00
Mikaila shows you a typical emory lecture hall
Academics
Take a look at a typical lecture hall at Emory. Most commonly used for freshmen lectures, it is rare that you have a class this big here at Emory.
