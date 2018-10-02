How long do Washington State University (WSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 113 tour videos for Washington State University (WSU), so you can expect to spend between 339 to 565 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Washington State University (WSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Washington State University (WSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Washington State University (WSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Washington State University (WSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Pullman, WA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Washington State University (WSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Pullman weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Washington State University (WSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Washington State University (WSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Washington State University (WSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Washington State University (WSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Pullman if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Washington State University (WSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Washington State University (WSU)?

Below is a list of every Washington State University (WSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Washington State University (WSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Washington State University (WSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Washington State University (WSU) students!

What is city Pullman, WA like?

Pullman is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Washington State University (WSU).

Who are the tour guides for Washington State University (WSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Washington State University (WSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Washington State University (WSU) tours:

Washington State University (WSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Washington State University (WSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Pullman and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Washington State University (WSU) in person.

