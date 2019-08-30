CUNY Bernard M Baruch College: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into CUNY Bernard M Baruch College. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Baruch, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Baruch statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out CUNY Bernard M Baruch College on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to Baruch, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Baruch

CUNY Bernard M Baruch College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into CUNY Bernard M Baruch College? CUNY Bernard M Baruch College’s average GPA is 3.3. CUNY Bernard M Baruch College does require GPA. This average GPA means CUNY Bernard M Baruch College is very selective. Often times, schools in this range are trying to increase their selectivity and “prestige”. We can’t read the minds of Baruch application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.3 to 3.47 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.47 GPA. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. CUNY Bernard M Baruch College may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on Baruch’s campus. These Baruch admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is CUNY Bernard M Baruch College’s Acceptance Rate? Last year CUNY Bernard M Baruch College’s acceptance rate was 32.440000000000005. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, CUNY Bernard M Baruch College is a little easier to get into than last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Baruch - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 31.0 % 29.0 % 32.44 % Will You Get Into CUNY Bernard M Baruch College? Calculate Your Chances

Does CUNY Bernard M Baruch College Require Test Scores? CUNY Bernard M Baruch College requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how CUNY Bernard M Baruch College’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

CUNY Bernard M Baruch College SAT Requirements CUNY Bernard M Baruch College’s average SAT score is 1240 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether CUNY Bernard M Baruch College is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 600 690 645 Reading 550 640 595 2019 Total 1150 1330 1240 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - CUNY Bernard M Baruch College’s average SAT score is 1240. To be a competitive applicant for CUNY Bernard M Baruch College your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 1150, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider CUNY Bernard M Baruch College a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1330. Will You Get Into CUNY Bernard M Baruch College? Calculate Your Chances

CUNY Bernard M Baruch College ACT Requirements CUNY Bernard M Baruch College’s average ACT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for CUNY Bernard M Baruch College your ACT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 0, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider CUNY Bernard M Baruch College a “target” school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 0. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 0 0 0 Reading 0 0 0 Writing - - - 2019 Total 0 0 0 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Will You Get Into CUNY Bernard M Baruch College? Calculate Your Chances

How Hard Is It To Get Into CUNY Bernard M Baruch College? As you can see from the data above, CUNY Bernard M Baruch College is difficult to get into. Not only should you be aiming for a 3.3 but also SAT scores around 1240.

CUNY Bernard M Baruch College Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into CUNY Bernard M Baruch College from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Neither required nor recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into Baruch Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Baruch. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Baruch, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Baruch admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1240 on the SAT or 0 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.3.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Baruch’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If CUNY Bernard M Baruch College values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. New York has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. CUNY Bernard M Baruch College wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader New York area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Baruch needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows CUNY Bernard M Baruch College something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Baruch app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Baruch’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.