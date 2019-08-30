Hampshire College: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Hampshire College. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Hampshire College, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Hampshire College statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Hampshire College on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to Hampshire College, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Hampshire College

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Hampshire College? Hampshire College's average GPA is 3.71. Hampshire College does require GPA. This average GPA means Hampshire College is very selective. Often times, schools in this range are trying to increase their selectivity and "prestige".

What Is Hampshire College’s Acceptance Rate? Last year Hampshire College’s acceptance rate was 70.00999999999999. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Hampshire College is a little easier to get into than last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Hampshire College - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 64.0 % 63.0 % 70.01 % Will You Get Into Hampshire College? Calculate Your Chances

Does Hampshire College Require Test Scores? Hampshire College requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Hampshire College’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Hampshire College SAT Requirements Hampshire College’s average SAT score is 1300 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Hampshire College is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 560 670 615 Reading 640 730 685 2019 Total 1200 1400 1300 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Hampshire College’s average SAT score is 1300. To be a competitive applicant for Hampshire College your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 1200, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Hampshire College a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1400. Will You Get Into Hampshire College? Calculate Your Chances

Hampshire College ACT Requirements Hampshire College’s average ACT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for Hampshire College your ACT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 0, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Hampshire College a “target” school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 0. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 0 0 0 Reading 0 0 0 Writing - - - 2019 Total 0 0 0 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Will You Get Into Hampshire College? Calculate Your Chances

Hampshire College Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Hampshire College from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Recommended GPA Recommended School Record Required

How to get into Hampshire College Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Hampshire College. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Hampshire College, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Hampshire College admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1300 on the SAT or 0 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.71.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Hampshire College’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Hampshire College values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Amherst has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Hampshire College wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Amherst area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Hampshire College needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Hampshire College something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Hampshire College app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Hampshire College’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.