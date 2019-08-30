Loyola Marymount University (LMU): 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Loyola Marymount University (LMU). We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Loyola Marymount University (LMU), but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Loyola Marymount University (LMU) statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Loyola Marymount University (LMU) on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to Loyola Marymount University (LMU), the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Loyola Marymount University (LMU)? Loyola Marymount University (LMU)’s average GPA is 3.81. Loyola Marymount University (LMU) does require GPA. This average GPA means Loyola Marymount University (LMU) is very selective. Often times, schools in this range are trying to increase their selectivity and “prestige”. We can’t read the minds of Loyola Marymount University (LMU) application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.81 to 4.0 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 4.0 GPA. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. Loyola Marymount University (LMU) may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on Loyola Marymount University (LMU)’s campus. These Loyola Marymount University (LMU) admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is Loyola Marymount University (LMU)'s Acceptance Rate? Last year Loyola Marymount University (LMU)'s acceptance rate was 50.78. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Loyola Marymount University (LMU) is getting more and more difficult to get into. If this trend continue it's likely that Loyola Marymount University (LMU) will be even more competitive by the time you apply. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Loyola Marymount University (LMU) - it's a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 54.0 % 52.0 % 50.78 %

Does Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Require Test Scores? Loyola Marymount University (LMU) requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Loyola Marymount University (LMU)’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Loyola Marymount University (LMU) SAT Requirements Loyola Marymount University (LMU)'s average SAT score is 1225 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it's also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Loyola Marymount University (LMU) is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 570 670 620 Reading 550 660 605 2019 Total 1120 1330 1225 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Loyola Marymount University (LMU)'s average SAT score is 1225. To be a competitive applicant for Loyola Marymount University (LMU) your SAT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 1120, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Loyola Marymount University (LMU) a "target" school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1330.

Loyola Marymount University (LMU) ACT Requirements Loyola Marymount University (LMU)'s average ACT score is 85. To be a competitive applicant for Loyola Marymount University (LMU) your ACT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 78, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Loyola Marymount University (LMU) a "target" school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 93. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 25 29 27 Reading 27 34 30 Writing 26 30 28 2019 Total 78 93 85 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - -

Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Loyola Marymount University (LMU) from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Loyola Marymount University (LMU). Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Loyola Marymount University (LMU), but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Loyola Marymount University (LMU) admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1225 on the SAT or 85 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.81.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Loyola Marymount University (LMU)’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Loyola Marymount University (LMU) values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Los Angeles has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Loyola Marymount University (LMU) wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Los Angeles area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Loyola Marymount University (LMU) needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Loyola Marymount University (LMU) something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Loyola Marymount University (LMU) app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Loyola Marymount University (LMU)’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.