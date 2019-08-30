Rutgers University-Camden: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs
This is the go-to guide for getting into Rutgers University-Camden. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Rutgers Camden, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Rutgers Camden statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Rutgers University-Camden on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to Rutgers Camden, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Rutgers Camden
What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Rutgers University-Camden?
Rutgers University-Camden’s average GPA is 3.33. Rutgers University-Camden does require GPA. This average GPA means Rutgers University-Camden is very selective. Often times, schools in this range are trying to increase their selectivity and “prestige”. We can’t read the minds of Rutgers Camden application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.33 to 3.5 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.5 GPA.
*BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. Rutgers University-Camden may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on Rutgers Camden’s campus. These Rutgers Camden admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.
What Is Rutgers University-Camden’s Acceptance Rate?
Last year Rutgers University-Camden’s acceptance rate was 58.379999999999995. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time.
As you can see, Rutgers University-Camden is getting more and more difficult to get into. If this trend continue it’s likely that Rutgers Camden will be even more competitive by the time you apply.
Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Rutgers Camden - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool.
|2016
|2017
|2018
|Acceptance Rate
|57.0 %
|69.0 %
|58.38 %
Does Rutgers University-Camden Require Test Scores?
Rutgers University-Camden requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Rutgers University-Camden’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.
Rutgers University-Camden SAT Requirements
Rutgers University-Camden’s average SAT score is 1005 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Rutgers University-Camden is getting more or less competitive.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|Math
|450
|570
|510
|Reading
|440
|550
|495
|2019 Total
|890
|1120
|1005
|2018 Total
|-
|-
|-
|2017 Total
|-
|-
|-
Rutgers University-Camden’s average SAT score is 1005. To be a competitive applicant for Rutgers University-Camden your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 890, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Rutgers University-Camden a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1120.
Rutgers University-Camden ACT Requirements
Rutgers University-Camden’s average ACT score is 40. To be a competitive applicant for Rutgers University-Camden your ACT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 33, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Rutgers University-Camden a “target” school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 48.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|Math
|17
|23
|20
|Reading
|16
|25
|20
|Writing
|-
|-
|-
|2019 Total
|33
|48
|40
|2018 Total
|-
|-
|-
|2017 Total
|-
|-
|-
Rutgers University-Camden Requirements
Now you know where you need to be for getting into Rutgers University-Camden from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app.
|Recommendations
|Status
|School Rank
|Required
|GPA
|Required
|School Record
|Required
How to get into Rutgers Camden
Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Rutgers Camden. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Rutgers Camden, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.
Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Rutgers Camden admission standards.
- Score at least a 1005 on the SAT or 40 on the ACT.
- Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.33.
Join Extracurriculars that Align with Rutgers Camden’s Values.
- Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Rutgers University-Camden values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic.
- Volunteer in your hometown. Camden has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Rutgers University-Camden wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Camden area in general.
- Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Rutgers Camden needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.
Prepare Your Application
- Write a stellar essay that shows Rutgers University-Camden something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out.
- Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Rutgers Camden app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department.
- Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Rutgers Camden’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.