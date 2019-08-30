Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown St. Mary-of-the-Woods College statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College? Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s average GPA is 3.24. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College does require GPA. This average GPA means Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is very selective. Often times, schools in this range are trying to increase their selectivity and “prestige”. We can’t read the minds of St. Mary-of-the-Woods College application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.24 to 3.4 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.4 GPA. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on St. Mary-of-the-Woods College’s campus. These St. Mary-of-the-Woods College admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s Acceptance Rate? Last year Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s acceptance rate was 59.36. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is getting more and more difficult to get into. If this trend continue it’s likely that St. Mary-of-the-Woods College will be even more competitive by the time you apply. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into St. Mary-of-the-Woods College - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 73.0 % 76.0 % 59.36 % Will You Get Into Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College? Calculate Your Chances

Does Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Require Test Scores? Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College SAT Requirements Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s average SAT score is 927 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 405 510 457 Reading 420 520 470 2019 Total 825 1030 927 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s average SAT score is 927. To be a competitive applicant for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 825, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1030. Will You Get Into Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College? Calculate Your Chances

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College ACT Requirements Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s average ACT score is 57. To be a competitive applicant for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College your ACT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 50, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College a “target” school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 65. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 16 22 19 Reading 17 21 19 Writing 17 22 19 2019 Total 50 65 57 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Will You Get Into Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College? Calculate Your Chances

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into St. Mary-of-the-Woods College Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with St. Mary-of-the-Woods College admission standards. 1 Score at least a 927 on the SAT or 57 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.24.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with St. Mary-of-the-Woods College’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Saint Mary of the Woods has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Saint Mary of the Woods area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. St. Mary-of-the-Woods College needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your St. Mary-of-the-Woods College app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that St. Mary-of-the-Woods College’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.