Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

Will you enjoy Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College as a transfer student?

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Can you transfer into Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for St. Mary-of-the-Woods College? St. Mary-of-the-Woods College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of Some In addition to the above requirements, St. Mary-of-the-Woods College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. St. Mary-of-the-Woods College requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down St. Mary-of-the-Woods College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, St. Mary-of-the-Woods College received 292 transfer applicants. The school accepted 196 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for St. Mary-of-the-Woods College is 67.12%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College transfer GPA requirements? St. Mary-of-the-Woods College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, St. Mary-of-the-Woods College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for St. Mary-of-the-Woods College St. Mary-of-the-Woods College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Saint Mary of the Woods... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into St. Mary-of-the-Woods College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the St. Mary-of-the-Woods College website for more info.

St. Mary-of-the-Woods College accepts 67.12% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.24 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.37. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of St. Mary-of-the-Woods College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 405 510 457 SAT Reading 420 520 470 2018 Total SAT Score 825 1030 927 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 22 19 ACT Reading 17 21 19 2018 Total ACT Score 33 43 38 Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s average SAT score is 927. To be a competitive applicant for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

