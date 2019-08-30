Washington University in St Louis (WashU): 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Washington University in St Louis (WashU). We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to WUSTL, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown WUSTL statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Washington University in St Louis (WashU) on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to WUSTL, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at WUSTL

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Washington University in St Louis (WashU)? Washington University in St Louis (WashU)’s average GPA is 4.15. Washington University in St Louis (WashU) does require GPA. This average GPA means Washington University in St Louis (WashU) is brutally selective - the most competitive applicants in the world are already applying to the school, in hopes of taking up residence in Saint Louis, and, somehow, you need to be better. Generally speaking, if your GPA is not at least equal to 4.15 then Washington University in St Louis (WashU) may be a reach. However, Washington University in St Louis (WashU) considers the ENTIRE application - we can make up for a weak GPA with more factors that we’ll discuss below. If your GPA is equal to or greater than 4.15, you’re sitting right in the sweetspot. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. Washington University in St Louis (WashU) may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on WUSTL’s campus. These WUSTL admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is Washington University in St Louis (WashU)'s Acceptance Rate? Last year Washington University in St Louis (WashU)'s acceptance rate was 16.74. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Washington University in St Louis (WashU) is a little easier to get into than last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into WUSTL - it's a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 17.0 % 16.0 % 16.74 %

Does Washington University in St Louis (WashU) Require Test Scores? Washington University in St Louis (WashU) requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Washington University in St Louis (WashU)’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Washington University in St Louis (WashU) SAT Requirements Washington University in St Louis (WashU)'s average SAT score is 1485 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it's also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Washington University in St Louis (WashU) is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 710 800 755 Reading 690 770 730 2019 Total 1400 1570 1485 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Washington University in St Louis (WashU)'s average SAT score is 1485. To be a competitive applicant for Washington University in St Louis (WashU) your SAT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 1400, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Washington University in St Louis (WashU) a "target" school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1570.

Washington University in St Louis (WashU) ACT Requirements Washington University in St Louis (WashU)'s average ACT score is 100. To be a competitive applicant for Washington University in St Louis (WashU) your ACT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 96, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Washington University in St Louis (WashU) a "target" school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 104. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 30 34 32 Reading 34 36 35 Writing 32 34 33 2019 Total 96 104 100 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - -

How Hard Is It To Get Into Washington University in St Louis (WashU)? As you can see from the data above, Washington University in St Louis (WashU) is exceptionally difficult to get into. Not only should you be aiming for a 4.15 but also SAT scores around 1485. Getting into Washington University in St Louis (WashU) is no easy feat and you will need to set yourself apart with more than just numbers and data. Read on to learn how.

Washington University in St Louis (WashU) Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Washington University in St Louis (WashU) from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Recommended GPA Recommended School Record Required

How to get into WUSTL Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into WUSTL. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at WUSTL, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with WUSTL admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1485 on the SAT or 100 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 4.15.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with WUSTL’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Washington University in St Louis (WashU) values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Saint Louis has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Washington University in St Louis (WashU) wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Saint Louis area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. WUSTL needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Washington University in St Louis (WashU) something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your WUSTL app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that WUSTL’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.