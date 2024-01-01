Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into American Baptist College

Will you enjoy American Baptist College as a transfer student?

American Baptist College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Can you transfer into American Baptist College Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for American Baptist College? American Baptist College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, American Baptist College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. American Baptist College requires a minimum of 48 credits.

What are American Baptist College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down American Baptist College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 30 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 12 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is American Baptist College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, American Baptist College received 1 transfer applicants. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into American Baptist College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the American Baptist College transfer GPA requirements? American Baptist College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, American Baptist College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for American Baptist College American Baptist College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to American Baptist College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Nashville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at American Baptist College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into American Baptist College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the American Baptist College website for more info.

To have a shot at transferring into American Baptist College, you should have a current GPA of at least - ideally you’re GPA will be around 0.0. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of American Baptist College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 0 0 0 SAT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total SAT Score 0 0 0 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 American Baptist College’s average SAT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for American Baptist College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

