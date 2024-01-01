Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Bethany College

Will you enjoy Bethany College as a transfer student?

Bethany College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Bethany College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Bethany College.

Bethany College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Bethany College, 9.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Bethany College, click here

Can you transfer into Bethany College Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Bethany College? Bethany College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Bethany College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Bethany College requires a minimum of 9 credits.

What are Bethany College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Bethany College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Bethany College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Bethany College received 38 transfer applicants. The school accepted 16 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Bethany College is 42.11%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Bethany College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Bethany College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 16 accepted transfer students, 11 students enrolled - that means the yield was 68.75%. Bethany College accepts 43 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Bethany College transfer GPA requirements? Bethany College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for Bethany College Bethany College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Bethany College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Bethany College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Bethany... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Bethany College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Bethany College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Bethany College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Bethany College website for more info.

Bethany College accepts 42.11% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Bethany College, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.85 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 2.96. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Bethany College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 380 500 440 SAT Reading 380 500 440 2018 Total SAT Score 760 1000 880 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 - 16 ACT Reading 15 23 19 2018 Total ACT Score 31 23 27 Bethany College’s average SAT score is 880. To be a competitive applicant for Bethany College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Bethany College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College