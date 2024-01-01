College of Mount Saint Vincent Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to College of Mount Saint Vincent. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to College of Mount Saint Vincent.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At College of Mount Saint Vincent, 6.54% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for College of Mount Saint Vincent, click here
Can you transfer into College of Mount Saint Vincent
What are the transfer requirements for College of Mount Saint Vincent?
College of Mount Saint Vincent requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, College of Mount Saint Vincent also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
College of Mount Saint Vincent requires a minimum of 60 credits.
What are College of Mount Saint Vincent’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down College of Mount Saint Vincent transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for College of Mount Saint Vincent transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to College of Mount Saint Vincent on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is College of Mount Saint Vincent’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, College of Mount Saint Vincent received 317 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 197 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for College of Mount Saint Vincent is 62.15%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into College of Mount Saint Vincent. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 197 accepted transfer students, 109 students enrolled - that means the yield was 55.33%.
College of Mount Saint Vincent accepts 63 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the College of Mount Saint Vincent transfer GPA requirements?
College of Mount Saint Vincent requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, College of Mount Saint Vincent requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for College of Mount Saint Vincent
College of Mount Saint Vincent has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to College of Mount Saint Vincent?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to College of Mount Saint Vincent.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Bronx...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at College of Mount Saint Vincent is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to College of Mount Saint Vincent then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into College of Mount Saint Vincent
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
College of Mount Saint Vincent website
for more info.
College of Mount Saint Vincent accepts 62.15% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into College of Mount Saint Vincent, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.25 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.38. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of College of Mount Saint Vincent students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|380
|490
|435
|SAT Reading
|400
|490
|445
|2018 Total SAT Score
|780
|980
|880
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|16
|23
|19
|ACT Reading
|16
|22
|19
|2018 Total ACT Score
|32
|45
|38
College of Mount Saint Vincent’s average SAT score is 880. To be a competitive applicant for College of Mount Saint Vincent your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring