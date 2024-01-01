University of Portland (UP) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to University of Portland (UP). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to University of Portland (UP).
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At University of Portland (UP), 1.64% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for University of Portland (UP), click here
Can you transfer into University of Portland (UP)
What are the transfer requirements for University of Portland (UP)?
University of Portland (UP) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Recommended of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Required of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Recommended of All
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, University of Portland (UP) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
University of Portland (UP) does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.
What are University of Portland (UP)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of Portland (UP) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|July 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|July 15
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for University of Portland (UP) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to University of Portland (UP) on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|August 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|December 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is University of Portland (UP)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, University of Portland (UP) received 204 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 143 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of Portland (UP) is 70.1%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of Portland (UP). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 143 accepted transfer students, 62 students enrolled - that means the yield was 43.36%.
University of Portland (UP) accepts 71 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of University of Portland (UP)
What are the University of Portland (UP) transfer GPA requirements?
University of Portland (UP) requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, University of Portland (UP) requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.
Additional Transfer Info for University of Portland (UP)
University of Portland (UP) has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to University of Portland (UP)?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of Portland (UP).
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Portland...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at University of Portland (UP) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to University of Portland (UP) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Portland (UP)
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
University of Portland (UP) website
for more info.
University of Portland (UP) accepts 70.1% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into University of Portland (UP), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.65 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.8. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of Portland (UP) students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|540
|640
|590
|SAT Reading
|540
|660
|600
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1080
|1300
|1190
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|23
|27
|25
|ACT Reading
|23
|30
|26
|2018 Total ACT Score
|46
|57
|51
University of Portland (UP)’s average SAT score is 1190. To be a competitive applicant for University of Portland (UP) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring