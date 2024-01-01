Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Portland (UP)

Will you enjoy University of Portland (UP) as a transfer student?

Additional Transfer Info for University of Portland (UP)

University of Portland (UP) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to University of Portland (UP). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to University of Portland (UP).

University of Portland (UP) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the University of Portland (UP) CampusReel At University of Portland (UP), 1.64% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Portland (UP), click here

Can you transfer into University of Portland (UP) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for University of Portland (UP)? University of Portland (UP) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, University of Portland (UP) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of Portland (UP) does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.

What are University of Portland (UP)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of Portland (UP) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline July 15 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Portland (UP)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of Portland (UP) received 204 transfer applicants. The school accepted 143 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of Portland (UP) is 70.1%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of Portland (UP). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

University of Portland (UP) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 143 accepted transfer students, 62 students enrolled - that means the yield was 43.36%. University of Portland (UP) accepts 71 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of University of Portland (UP) Watch Now

What are the University of Portland (UP) transfer GPA requirements? University of Portland (UP) requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of Portland (UP) requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for University of Portland (UP) University of Portland (UP) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to University of Portland (UP)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of Portland (UP). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Portland... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of Portland (UP) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University of Portland (UP) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Portland (UP) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of Portland (UP) website for more info.

University of Portland (UP) accepts 70.1% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of Portland (UP), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.65 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.8. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of Portland (UP) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 540 640 590 SAT Reading 540 660 600 2018 Total SAT Score 1080 1300 1190 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 23 27 25 ACT Reading 23 30 26 2018 Total ACT Score 46 57 51 University of Portland (UP)’s average SAT score is 1190. To be a competitive applicant for University of Portland (UP) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

University of Portland (UP) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College