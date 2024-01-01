Will you get accepted?

This is the complete guide for transferring to PLU.

What are the transfer requirements for PLU? PLU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, PLU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. PLU requires a minimum of 64 credits.

What are Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down PLU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, PLU received 723 transfer applicants. The school accepted 542 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for PLU is 74.97%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into PLU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) transfer GPA requirements? PLU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, PLU requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for PLU PLU has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to PLU? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to PLU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Tacoma... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at PLU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to PLU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into PLU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the PLU website for more info.

PLU accepts 74.97% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into PLU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.71 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.86. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of PLU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 620 555 SAT Reading 490 610 550 2018 Total SAT Score 980 1230 1105 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 27 24 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 43 55 49 Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)’s average SAT score is 1105. To be a competitive applicant for Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

