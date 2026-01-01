Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Will you enjoy Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University as a transfer student?

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Transfers: 2026 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to ERAU. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to ERAU.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the ERAU CampusReel At ERAU, 4.14% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, click here

Can you transfer into Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for ERAU? ERAU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, ERAU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. ERAU requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down ERAU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, ERAU received 1004 transfer applicants. The school accepted 512 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for ERAU is 51.0%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into ERAU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance Additionally, of the 512 accepted transfer students, 248 students enrolled - that means the yield was 48.44%. ERAU accepts 51 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Watch Now

What are the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University transfer GPA requirements? ERAU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, ERAU requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.75.

Additional Transfer Info for ERAU ERAU has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to ERAU? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to ERAU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to ... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at ERAU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to ERAU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into ERAU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the ERAU website for more info.

ERAU accepts 51.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into ERAU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.75 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.9. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of ERAU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 550 670 610 SAT Reading 560 650 605 2018 Total SAT Score 1110 1320 1215 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 28 25 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 43 56 49 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s average SAT score is 1215. To be a competitive applicant for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance