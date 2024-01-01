Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Louisiana Tech University

Will you enjoy Louisiana Tech University as a transfer student?

Louisiana Tech University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Louisiana Tech University.

Louisiana Tech University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech, 3.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Louisiana Tech University, click here

Can you transfer into Louisiana Tech University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech? LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Louisiana Tech University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Louisiana Tech University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech received 575 transfer applicants. The school accepted 306 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech is 53.22%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Louisiana Tech University transfer GPA requirements? LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech requires a minimum college GPA of 2.2 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.75.

Additional Transfer Info for LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Ruston... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech website for more info.

LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech accepts 53.22% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.53 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.67. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of LA Tech Louisiana Tech Tech students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 620 555 SAT Reading 490 580 535 2018 Total SAT Score 980 1200 1090 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 26 23 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 41 54 47 Louisiana Tech University’s average SAT score is 1090. To be a competitive applicant for Louisiana Tech University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

