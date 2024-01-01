Mayville State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Mayville State University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Mayville State University.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Mayville State University, 17.26% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Mayville State University
What are the transfer requirements for Mayville State University?
Mayville State University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of Some
|Interview
|Required of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Recommended of Some
In addition to the above requirements, Mayville State University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Mayville State University requires a minimum of 24 credits.
What are Mayville State University’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Mayville State University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Mayville State University transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Mayville State University on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Mayville State University’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Mayville State University received 1098 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 696 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Mayville State University is 63.39%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Mayville State University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 696 accepted transfer students, 599 students enrolled - that means the yield was 86.06%.
Mayville State University accepts 64 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Mayville State University transfer GPA requirements?
Mayville State University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Mayville State University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for Mayville State University
Mayville State University has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with many two-year institutions..
Will you enjoy transferring to Mayville State University?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Mayville State University.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Mayville...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Mayville State University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Mayville State University
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Mayville State University website
for more info.
Mayville State University accepts 63.39% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Mayville State University, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.85 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 2.96. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Mayville State University students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|383
|475
|429
|SAT Reading
|310
|440
|375
|2018 Total SAT Score
|693
|915
|804
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|17
|25
|21
|ACT Reading
|16
|23
|19
|2018 Total ACT Score
|33
|48
|40
Mayville State University’s average SAT score is 804. To be a competitive applicant for Mayville State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring