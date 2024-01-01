Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Mount St. Mary's University

Will you enjoy Mount St. Mary's University as a transfer student?

Mount St. Mary's University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Mount St. Mary's University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Mount St. Mary's University, 9.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Mount St. Mary's University, click here

Can you transfer into Mount St. Mary's University

What are the transfer requirements for Mount St. Mary's University? Mount St. Mary's University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Mount St. Mary's University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Mount St. Mary's University requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Mount St. Mary's University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Mount St. Mary's University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline June 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Mount St. Mary's University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Mount St. Mary's University received 186 transfer applicants. The school accepted 93 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Mount St. Mary's University is 50.0%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Mount St. Mary's University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Mount St. Mary's University transfer GPA requirements? Mount St. Mary's University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Mount St. Mary's University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Mount St. Mary's University Mount St. Mary's University has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Mount St. Mary's University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Mount St. Mary's University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Emmitsburg... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Mount St. Mary's University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Mount St. Mary's University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Mount St. Mary's University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Mount St. Mary's University website for more info.

Mount St. Mary's University accepts 50.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Mount St. Mary's University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.34 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.47. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Mount St. Mary's University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 580 520 SAT Reading 480 580 530 2018 Total SAT Score 940 1160 1050 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 23 20 ACT Reading 17 24 20 2018 Total ACT Score 34 47 40 Mount St. Mary's University’s average SAT score is 1050. To be a competitive applicant for Mount St. Mary's University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

