This is the complete guide for transferring to Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus.

Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus, 5.47% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus? Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline June 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline March 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus received 94 transfer applicants. The school accepted 87 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus is 92.55%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus transfer GPA requirements? Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus has noted the additional policies: Students who have earned an A.A. or A.S. degree may transfer courses for credit with minimum grade of "D." .

Will you enjoy transferring to Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Mansfield... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus website for more info.

Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus accepts 92.55% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.44 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.58. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 630 570 SAT Reading 530 650 590 2018 Total SAT Score 1040 1280 1160 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus’s average SAT score is 1160. To be a competitive applicant for Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

