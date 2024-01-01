Will you get accepted?

Pennsylvania College of Technology Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Pennsylvania College of Technology. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Pennsylvania College of Technology.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Pennsylvania College of Technology, 24.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Pennsylvania College of Technology, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Pennsylvania College of Technology? Pennsylvania College of Technology requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Pennsylvania College of Technology also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Pennsylvania College of Technology requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Pennsylvania College of Technology transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Pennsylvania College of Technology’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Pennsylvania College of Technology received 1349 transfer applicants. The school accepted 978 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Pennsylvania College of Technology is 72.5%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Pennsylvania College of Technology. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Pennsylvania College of Technology transfer GPA requirements? Pennsylvania College of Technology requires a minimum college GPA of 0.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Pennsylvania College of Technology requires a minimum high school GPA of 0.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Pennsylvania College of Technology Pennsylvania College of Technology has noted the additional policies: See individual school's websites for specific information about enrolling in programs: http://www.pct.edu/academics. The School of Health Sciences has special admissions requirements for many majors..

Will you enjoy transferring to Pennsylvania College of Technology? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Pennsylvania College of Technology. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Williamsport... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Pennsylvania College of Technology is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Pennsylvania College of Technology then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Pennsylvania College of Technology Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Pennsylvania College of Technology website for more info.

Pennsylvania College of Technology accepts 72.5% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Pennsylvania College of Technology, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.04 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.16. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Pennsylvania College of Technology students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 0 0 0 SAT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total SAT Score 0 0 0 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Pennsylvania College of Technology’s average SAT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for Pennsylvania College of Technology your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

