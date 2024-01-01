Will you get accepted?

Pennsylvania State University-Penn State New Kensington Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Penn State-New Kensington. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Penn State-New Kensington.

What are the transfer requirements for Penn State-New Kensington? Penn State-New Kensington requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Penn State-New Kensington also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Penn State-New Kensington requires a minimum of 18 credits.

What are Pennsylvania State University-Penn State New Kensington’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Penn State-New Kensington transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Pennsylvania State University-Penn State New Kensington’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Penn State-New Kensington received 112 transfer applicants. The school accepted 64 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Penn State-New Kensington is 57.14%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Penn State-New Kensington. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Pennsylvania State University-Penn State New Kensington transfer GPA requirements? Penn State-New Kensington requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Penn State-New Kensington requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Penn State-New Kensington Penn State-New Kensington has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Penn State-New Kensington? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Penn State-New Kensington. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to New Kensington... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Penn State-New Kensington is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Penn State-New Kensington then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Penn State-New Kensington Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Penn State-New Kensington website for more info.

Penn State-New Kensington accepts 57.14% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Penn State-New Kensington, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.2 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.33. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Penn State-New Kensington students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 4490 600 2545 SAT Reading 500 590 545 2018 Total SAT Score 4990 1190 3090 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 27 22 ACT Reading 15 24 19 2018 Total ACT Score 32 51 41 Pennsylvania State University-Penn State New Kensington’s average SAT score is 3090. To be a competitive applicant for Pennsylvania State University-Penn State New Kensington your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

